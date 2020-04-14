‘I Feel Lost And Alone’: Desperate Women Seek Abortions As Pandemic Adds Fuel To Latest Round Of Culture Wars
The anti-abortion movement seized the opportunity presented by the pandemic and encouraged red states to declare abortion a non-essential procedure. The decisions have provoked a flurry of court cases, but many women remain stuck and scared about what to do.
The Wall Street Journal:
Appeals Court Eases Texas Ban On Abortion During Coronavirus Emergency
A federal appeals court late Monday eased a Texas ban on abortion during the coronavirus, a move that may save the Supreme Court from having to weigh in right now. The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order saying that Texas for now can’t prevent early-term abortions up to 10 weeks of pregnancy that are performed with oral medications. The appeals court had issued earlier orders in the state’s favor during the fast-moving litigation, but this time it said Texas hadn’t made the required legal showing to prohibit medication abortions after a trial judge allowed the procedures. (Kendall, 4/13)
The New York Times:
Abortion During A Pandemic? Texas Says No In Many Cases.
The 31-year-old from Houston knew she did not want another baby. She already had three — her youngest, a boy, was just 6 months old. And she had just been laid off from her job in a medical billing office, another casualty of America’s growing unemployment crisis. So she scheduled an abortion at a local clinic. But when she arrived for her appointment four weeks ago, the doors were locked and a sign was taped inside the glass: The clinic was closed. (Tavernise, 4/14)
Politico:
The One Republican Lawmaker In Texas Who Supports Abortion Rights
State Representative Sarah Davis has been rankling her fellow Republicans for years. When the state GOP banned the Log Cabin Republicans, a gay rights group, from its annual convention, Davis publicly admonished the party. She has steadfastly advocated for vaccination, when some in the GOP opposed it. And she is the only Republican lawmaker in the entire state of Texas who supports abortion rights, having consistently voted against the party’s perennial efforts to limit them. (Rayasam, 4/14)
The Hill:
Appeals Court Backs Ruling Allowing Abortion In Oklahoma During Coronavirus Pandemic
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court’s ruling blocking an executive order signed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) last month that sought to temporarily ban abortion services in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision on Monday lets stand District Judge Charles Goodwin’s move earlier this month to grant a temporary restraining order against the state’s ban on abortion. (Folley, 4/13)