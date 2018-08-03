‘I Heard The Screams, The Horrific Screams’: Woman Says She Was Given C-Section Without Anesthesia

The lawsuit claims that the anesthesiologist wasn't responding quickly enough, so the hospital started on the emergency procedure anyway. The woman passed out from the pain, and her baby was delivered successfully.

The Associated Press: Lawsuit Says Woman Had C-Section Without Anesthesia

A woman suing a Southern California hospital says she underwent a cesarean section without anesthesia. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune , the lawsuit filed last month claims an anesthesiologist didn’t immediately answer pages at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside last November, so the emergency operation was performed without him. (8/2)

San Diego Union-Times: Mom-To-Be Was Given C-Section Without Anesthesia, According To Lawsuit

Paul Iheanachor said he was in the hallway outside the operating room where hospital staff had taken his fiancee, Delfina Mota, when he knew something was wrong. “I heard the screams, the horrific screams,” 35-year-old Iheanachor said Thursday. “That’s when I realized they were cutting her without anesthesia.” Details of what the Oceanside couple said happened during the Nov. 16 birth are included in a lawsuit they filed last month naming Tri-City Medical Center, the surgeon and the anesthesiologist. (Figueroa, 8/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription