‘I Spent Literally Every Penny I Had’: Financial Toll Of Opioid Crisis Quietly Bringing Families To Their Knees

Paying for rehab for a family member affected by the opioid crisis is bankrupting families and loved ones, especially when the person has to go through multiple rounds.

The Wall Street Journal: After Addiction Comes Families’ Second Blow: The Crushing Cost Of Rehab

Michelle and Darin Vandecar have spent nearly all their time and energy in recent years trying to help their drug-addicted sons stay clean. They’ve spent nearly all their money, too. The Salt Lake City-area couple amassed $120,000 of credit-card debt, took out a home-equity loan and cleaned out part of their 401(k) to pay for multiple rounds of addiction treatment for their three sons, aged 18, 20 and 23. Their insurance covered some of the costs, but because their out-of-pocket expenses were so steep, they sold motorcycles and other belongings to raise cash. (Whalen, 3/8)

In other news on the crisis —

The Wall Street Journal: Opioid Crisis Gets Washington’s Attention

President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders are pressing ahead with an array of opioid-related efforts in coming weeks, teeing up bills and spending measures, while Democrats are calling the GOP actions belated and insufficient. On Thursday, a bipartisan group of governors testified before the Senate Health Committee on opioid addiction in their states. The White House also met with a number of governors last week and held a recent opioid summit to highlight steps it has taken. (Armour, 3/8)

Reuters: Kentucky Sues Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen Over Opioid Epidemic

Kentucky's attorney general on Thursday sued AmerisourceBergen Corp, accusing the drug distributor of contributing to opioid abuse in the state by filling suspiciously large or frequent pharmacy orders of prescription painkillers. The lawsuit by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear was his fourth to date seeking to hold a corporation responsible for its role in the national opioid epidemic. Two prior cases targeted AmerisourceBergen's main drug distribution competitors. (Raymond, 3/8)

