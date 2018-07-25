‘I Think We’re Ready To Go’: Some Scientists Raring To Use Gene-Editing On Unborn Babies, But Questions Remain

The technique would be geared toward fetuses with debilitating or fatal genetic diseases. Beyond the science involved, ethical concerns about tinkering with human life are at the forefront of many researchers' minds. In other public health news: sedating patients, exercise, shingles, painkillers, diets and more.

Stat: Can Gene Therapy Halt Diseases In Babies Before They're Even Born?

Gene therapies — in which a corrective gene hitches a ride on a virus into a patient’s cells — are being tested as potential cures or treatments for sickle cell, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and a range of other diseases. Some patients have already been treated with a gene therapy for an inherited form of blindness, the first to be approved in the U.S. Now, imagine the virus-gene rig slipping into a pregnant woman’s womb, where it would reach the fetus and start remedying a disease before the baby is even born. (Joseph, 7/25)

The Washington Post: Hospital’s Experiment In Sedating Patients Without Consent Raises Ethical Concerns

Dozens of bioethicists and medical experts are calling for a federal investigation of clinical trials that turned agitated people being treated by paramedics into unwitting research subjects. Minnesota paramedics used either the anesthetic ketamine or a different powerful drug to sedate patients, under research studies run by Hennepin Healthcare System in Minneapolis. Patients or caregivers were not asked for permission to participate, and they were informed only later that they had become part of a medical experiment. (Johnson, 7/25)

The New York Times: Exercise Makes The Aging Heart More Youthful

For lifelong heart health, start exercising early in life and keep exercising often — ideally, at least four times a week, according to a remarkable series of recent studies involving hundreds of people and their hearts. But even if you have neglected to exercise in recent years and are now middle-aged, it is not too late. The same research shows that you still can substantially remodel your heart and make it more youthful by starting to work out in midlife, provided you exercise often enough. (Reynolds, 7/25)

The Washington Post: Shingles Vaccine Shortage Delays Shots, But Don't Worry About It

Ann Dieffenbach got her first shot of the new shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at her CVS pharmacy in Bethesda on Feb. 25. It’s a two-injection series, the second shot recommended two to six months after the first. But Dieffenbach, 63, hasn’t yet been able to get that second shot: There has been no vaccine available. She has called numerous stores, only to be told it’s on back order. In a few weeks, her six months will be up. “It’s been frustrating,” says Dieffenbach, a retired National Institutes of Health communications director. “I haven’t even been able to find a place that will put me on a waiting list.” (Cimons, 7/24)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Common Painkillers Triple Side Effects Of Dementia, Study Says

Common painkillers have previously been linked to heart risks. Now scientists believe the medication could also triple the side effects of dementia, according to a new report. (Parker, 7/24)

The New York Times: Cauliflower, Kale And Carrots May Lower Breast Cancer Risk

Eating substantial amounts of fruits and vegetables may lower the risk for breast cancer, a new study has found, and some kinds may be more effective than others. Researchers used well-validated nutrition questionnaires to examine the association of diet with the risk of invasive breast cancer in 182,145 women. They followed them with periodic examinations for an average of 24 years, during which there were 10,911 cases of invasive breast cancer. The study is in the International Journal of Cancer. (Bakalar, 7/24)

The New York Times: Ebola Outbreak In Congo Has Ended, W.H.O. Says

The Ebola outbreak that began in the Democratic Republic of Congo in April was declared officially over on Tuesday in what appeared to be twin triumphs for a new vaccine and rapid response. Just 33 people died, even though the outbreak reached Mbandaka, a river port city of over one million people. At one point, experts had feared the virus might spread throughout Central Africa. (McNeil, 7/24)

NPR: What Are The Chances That Tick Gave You Lyme Disease?

So you've found a tick, and it's sucking your blood. After an initial wave of revulsion, you carefully remove it with a pair of tweezers. Now you're probably wondering: What's the chance I have Lyme disease? Nick Berndt found himself in that exact situation earlier this summer. Berndt, 26, of Lancaster, Pa., felt a tick attached to his scalp three days after disc golfing in a forest near his home. (Chisholm, 7/24)

Kaiser Health News: How To Save A Choking Senator: Heimlich Heirs, Red Cross Disagree On Technique

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) found herself in a dangerous situation last month when she started choking during a Democratic members’ luncheon. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) swooped in, grabbed her around the middle and squeezed her, performing the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the food. Manchin’s act likely saved McCaskill’s life. But in Washington, where no topic seems immune to controversy, Manchin’s use of the well-known technique has resurfaced a decades-old debate about whether to slap or squeeze. (Heredia Rodriguez, 7/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription