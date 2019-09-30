Idaho Officials Seek Federal Approval For Work Requirements For Medicaid Expansion

The waiver -- and others expected from Idaho -- could take months to process, but “Medicaid expansion will happen on Jan. 1, 2020, regardless of the status of the waivers,” said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr. Other Medicaid news comes from Kansas, West Virginia and Minnesota.

The Associated Press: Idaho Submits Work-Requirement Waiver For Medicaid Expansion

Idaho officials on Friday submitted a work-requirement waiver to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Medicaid expansion, and they say four other waivers will likely be submitted by December. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare is also taking public comments on another waiver, taking steps to fix problems with a rejected waiver, and is negotiating with the federal agency. (Ridler, 9/27)

The Associated Press: New Kansas Council On Expanding Medicaid To Have 1st Meeting

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s new council on expanding Medicaid is scheduled to have its first meeting Monday at the Statehouse. The agenda for the meeting includes a welcome from Kelly and briefings about other states’ experiences in expanding Medicaid health coverage for low-income residents. (9/28)

The Associated Press: W. Virginia's Medicaid Fraud Unit Moving Under AG Control

Control of a unit that fights Medicaid fraud in West Virginia is being transferred this week. The fraud unit is moving from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the state attorney general’s office on Tuesday. The transfer was approved by the Legislature earlier this year. (9/30)

The Associated Press: 11 People Charged With Defrauding Minnesota Medicaid Program

Minnesota’s attorney general’s office says it has charged 11 people with defrauding the state’s Medicaid program of more than $800,000. Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Friday that the charges involve nine different cases. The announcement comes on the heels of an investigation into a northern Minnesota care center that bilked Medicaid out of nearly $2.2 million. (9/27)

