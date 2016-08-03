Idaho Publishes List Of Places Women Can Receive Free Ultrasounds

Most of the facilities on the list are crisis pregnancy centers, which discourage women from getting abortions and often are run by religiously affiliated groups. In other news, Planned Parenthood is awarded legal fees after winning a court battle against Missouri.

The Associated Press: Idaho Posts Free Ultrasound List For Women Seeking Abortions

Idaho has advanced its anti-abortion stronghold once again by publishing a list of places where pregnant women considering abortions can get free ultrasounds. Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Statehouse pushed for the list earlier this year during the legislative session, where anti-abortion legislation is common and almost always receives the governor's signature. The state's GOP supermajority refused requests from minority Democratic members to ensure the information given by the ultrasound providers was medically accurate. (Kruesi, 8/2)

St. Louis Public Radio: Planned Parenthood Awarded Attorneys’ Fees In Case Over Columbia Clinic

Missouri must pay more than $156,000 in attorneys’ fees after losing a court battle against Planned Parenthood over the revocation of its abortion license in Columbia, Missouri, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey on Monday awarded Planned Parenthood Great Plains (formerly Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri) all but $157.50 of the legal fees and expenses it sought after it prevailed in the case. (Margolies, 8/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription