IHS Doctor Will Receive $1.8M From Government Pension As He Serves Prison Term Stemming From Sexual Abuse Allegations

Stanley Patrick Weber was convicted in September of sexually abusing two boys on a reservation in Montana and faces another trial over allegations he sexually assaulted four more in South Dakota. Congress is currently investigating flaws in the Indian Health Services system that allowed Weber to continue practicing despite allegations earlier in his career. But either way, the government will still have to pay him his pension.

The Wall Street Journal: Pedophile Doctor Could Get U.S. Pension Of More Than $1.8 Million While In Prison

A U.S. government pediatrician convicted of sexually abusing Native American boys under his care is still receiving his government pension, officials said, and records indicate he is due more than $1.8 million during his prison term. The government likely can’t stop the pension payments to Stanley Patrick Weber, unless Congress changes federal law. Mr. Weber worked at federal Indian Health Service hospitals for about 30 years. (Weaver and Frosch, 3/27)

In other news from the administration —

The New York Times: EPA: No Toxic Releases At Superfund Sites In Flooded Midwest

Flooding in the Midwest temporarily cut off a Superfund site in Nebraska that stores radioactive waste and explosives, inundated another one storing toxic chemical waste in Missouri, and limited access to others, federal regulators said Wednesday. The Environmental Protection Agency reported no releases of hazardous contaminants at any of eight toxic waste sites in flooded parts of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa. It has not issued any public health advisories or alerts, nor has it tested any of the soil and water at those sites. (3/27)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Launches $1.65 Million AI Challenge

The CMS on Wednesday launched a $1.65 million contest to develop an understandable artificial intelligence tool that can predict patients' healthcare outcomes and adverse events. The right AI tool could improve quality and lower administrative burdens for doctors, The agency and the American Academy of Family Physicians, which is supporting the challenge, say the right AI tool could improve care quality and lower doctors' administrative burdens. (King, 3/27)

Modern Healthcare: Hargan Calls For Incentives To Boost Kidney Treatment Innovation

HHS wants to shift Medicare payment policies to encourage providers to shift dialysis to patients' homes, which would save money on treating end-stage renal disease, HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan said. Medicare's payment program doesn't focus enough on prevention or home dialysis, which research has shown is cheaper but just as safe as going to a clinic, Hargan said at Academy Health's Datapalooza event Wednesday. (King, 3/27)

