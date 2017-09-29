Ill. Governor To Allow Medicaid Funds Be Used For Abortions; Allies Fume Over ‘Absolute Betrayal’

Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's decision came as a surprise to some, but he says, "No woman should be forced to make a different decision than another woman would based purely on her income."

The New York Times: Illinois Governor Signs Abortion Bill, Angering Fellow Republicans

Bruce Rauner, the Republican governor of left-leaning Illinois, won praise on Thursday from some unlikely corners. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Chicago Abortion Fund stood behind Mr. Rauner as he announced that he would sign a bill expanding abortion coverage for women on Medicaid. His usual allies were far less pleased. Just outside the state office here where Mr. Rauner announced his decision, the Republican floor leader for the Illinois House of Representatives called the decision “an absolute betrayal” and said he was withdrawing all future support for the governor. (Smith, 9/28)

The Associated Press: Illinois Governor Agrees To Allow Medicaid For Abortions

The Legislature, which is run by Democrats, approved the measure in May but delayed sending it to Rauner until Monday, in part because he has wavered on where he stands. As a candidate, Rauner supported expanding coverage for abortions, but in April said he opposed the legislation and Illinois should focus on economic issues. Rauner's final word came at a news conference Thursday before signing the bill privately. He said while he'd talked to advocates on both sides, he always supported abortion rights and had to take action "consistent" with his views. (O'Connor and Tareen, 9/28)

Politico: Illinois Governor Signs Bill Expanding Public Funding For Abortion

"No woman should be forced to make a different decision than another woman would based purely on her income," Rauner said. “I am personally pro-choice, I always have been. I made no qualms about that when I was elected governor. I have not and never will change my views. I personally believe that a woman must have the right to decide what goes on in her own body.” (Korecki, 9/28)

Chicago Tribune: Rauner Signs Controversial Abortion Bill, Angering Conservatives

The new law expands taxpayer-subsidized abortions for women covered by Medicaid and state employee insurance. The state already covers abortions in cases of rape, incest and when there is a threat to the health and life of the mother. The law expands the Medicaid coverage beyond those limited cases. Illinois Right to Life, which opposed the bill, projected that the measure could mean 12,000 additional abortions per year. Another group, however, put the figure at 3,800 a year. (Geiger and Pearson, 9/28)

Chicago Sun Times: Rauner Pulls Trigger: Signs Bill To Ensure Abortion Remains Legal

Just as quickly it also sparked outrage from many anti-abortion Republicans, who accused the governor of broken promises, betrayal and lies. The decision was especially surprising after the governor’s recruitment early this year of new top advisors, including Kristina Rasmussen and Michael Lucci, both former members of the conservative think tank the Illinois Policy Institute. (Sfondeles, 9/28)

