Illinoisans Who Buy ACA Insurance To Pay More, Maybe Much More, Next Year
Ten Illinois insurance companies that sell plans on the exchange are suggesting rate hikes between 3% to 16%. Meanwhile, in West Virginia some cities and counties reached a $400 million settlement with key opioid drug distributors. Separately, Iowa's set to receive part of a $6.6 billion payout.
Chicago Tribune:
Double-Digit Increases Proposed For ACA Health Insurance Plans
Illinois residents who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange will likely see prices rise for next year — in some cases by double digit percentages. (Schencker, 8/1)
AP:
WVa Cities, Counties Reach $400M Settlement With Drug Firms
West Virginia cities and counties reached a $400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors, lawyers announced Monday. In a lawsuit in state court, the cities and counties accused the distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. (8/1)
Des Moines Register:
Iowa To Receive Part Of $6.6 Billion Allergan, Teva Opioid Settlement
A former opioid manufacturer and a pharmaceutical company that acquired a portion of its business in 2016 have agreed in principle to pay up to $6.6 billion in a settlement with a dozen states, including Iowa, state Attorney General Tom Miller says. Miller also announced he is pursuing legal action to enforce a prior settlement of a lawsuit against several tobacco companies. (Morris, 8/1)
ABC6:
Rhode Island Man Tests Positive For Jamestown Canyon Virus, Department Of Health Says
The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday a man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. (8/1)
Stat:
Cities Are Lobbying To Host ARPA-H. Experts Don’t Understand Why
America’s mayors are drooling over President Biden’s new high-stakes research agency, ARPA-H. (Facher, 8/2)