Illinoisans Who Buy ACA Insurance To Pay More, Maybe Much More, Next Year

Ten Illinois insurance companies that sell plans on the exchange are suggesting rate hikes between 3% to 16%. Meanwhile, in West Virginia some cities and counties reached a $400 million settlement with key opioid drug distributors. Separately, Iowa's set to receive part of a $6.6 billion payout.

Chicago Tribune: Double-Digit Increases Proposed For ACA Health Insurance Plans

Illinois residents who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange will likely see prices rise for next year — in some cases by double digit percentages. (Schencker, 8/1)

AP: WVa Cities, Counties Reach $400M Settlement With Drug Firms

West Virginia cities and counties reached a $400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors, lawyers announced Monday. In a lawsuit in state court, the cities and counties accused the distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. (8/1)

Des Moines Register: Iowa To Receive Part Of $6.6 Billion Allergan, Teva Opioid Settlement

A former opioid manufacturer and a pharmaceutical company that acquired a portion of its business in 2016 have agreed in principle to pay up to $6.6 billion in a settlement with a dozen states, including Iowa, state Attorney General Tom Miller says. Miller also announced he is pursuing legal action to enforce a prior settlement of a lawsuit against several tobacco companies. (Morris, 8/1)

ABC6: Rhode Island Man Tests Positive For Jamestown Canyon Virus, Department Of Health Says

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday a man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. (8/1)

Stat: Cities Are Lobbying To Host ARPA-H. Experts Don’t Understand Why

America’s mayors are drooling over President Biden’s new high-stakes research agency, ARPA-H. (Facher, 8/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription