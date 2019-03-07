‘I’m Going To Fight This’: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

The disease has a particularly high fatality rate, but Alex Trebek said that he "plans to beat the low survival-rate statistics." According to the American Cancer Society, for all stages of pancreatic cancer combined, the one-year relative survival rate is 20 percent, and the five-year rate is 7 percent.

The Associated Press: 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but intends to fight the disease and keep on working. In a video posted online Wednesday, the 78-year-old said he was announcing his illness directly to "Jeopardy!" fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being "open and transparent." (Elber, 3/6)

The Washington Post: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said. “Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends — and with the help of your prayers, also — I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years.” (Rao, 3/6)

Los Angeles Times: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Says He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer And Vows To Fight It

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 56,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, and about 45,000 of them will die from the often-terminal illness. Trebek’s Stage 4 diagnosis means that the cancer has advanced and spread to other parts of his body. (Saad, 3/6)

