Immigration Officials Set To Begin Taking DNA Samples From Migrants At Border For Federal Crime Database

News on immigration is also on comments made by HUD secretary Ben Carson about ''quite nice'' structures built at the border that could also be used for housing the homeless.

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Administration To Collect DNA From Immigrants Taken Into Custody

The Trump administration plans to begin taking DNA samples from migrants crossing the border or held in detention for use in a federal criminal database, a significant expansion of immigration laws that is certain to raise privacy concerns. The new rule, posted by the Justice Department on Friday and set to take effect in April, will require immigration officers to collect cheek swabs from what could amount to hundreds of thousands of unauthorized immigrants taken into federal custody each year, including migrants at the border and people asking for asylum. (Hackman, 3/6)

The Hill: Ben Carson Says Conditions For People Detained At The Border Are 'Quite Nice'

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson said in a soon-to-be-released episode of "Axios on HBO" that the conditions for people who are detained at the Mexico border are "quite nice." "A lot of the people who have been detained there have been put into sprung structures and tent cities are actually quite nice," Carson told Axios' Jonathan Swan. Axios released a preview of the piece that will air Sunday. (Johnson, 3/6)

