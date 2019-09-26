Impeachment Could Easily Derail Congressional Agenda — Including Gun Safety And Drug Pricing

A bitter impeachment debate in Washington may push legislative matters to the side. Other news on Capitol Hill includes complaints about ads against legislation seeking to end surprise medical bills, concerns about funding for community health centers and a bill to help marijuana businesses get banking services.

The New York Times: Already Light, Legislative Menu Chopped Down By Impeachment Fight

With government divided between the Republican-controlled Senate, the Democrat-led House and an administration led by a mercurial president, the legislative menu was already light and expectations exceedingly low. Still, murmurs persisted about deals on gun safety, prescription drug pricing, a highway bill and a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada, along with the annual package of spending measures or extended stopgap funding. Now, even those potential accomplishments are in jeopardy in the heat of the impeachment inquiry. (Hulse, 9/26)

New Hampshire Union Leader: Shaheen Calls Out 'Dark Money Special Interests' Over Surprise Billing Ads

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, took to the floor of the Senate on Wednesday to call out the dark money special interests she said have flooded states across the country, including New Hampshire, with millions of dollars’ worth of advertisements aimed at derailing efforts to end surprise medical billing. Shaheen said the ad campaign is a consequence of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision allowing special interests to spend unlimited amounts of money while remaining anonymous. (Feely, 9/25)

The New York Times: In California, A ‘Surprise’ Billing Law Is Protecting Patients And Angering Doctors

Three years ago, California passed one of the strongest laws in the country to outlaw surprise medical billing. That legislation made sure that when patients went to a hospital covered by their insurance, doctors couldn’t later ambush them with unexpected bills. Now lawmakers who want to ban surprise bills nationally are gravitating toward a California-style approach, making the California experience a key exhibit in the debate. (Kliff and Sanger-Katz, 9/26)

Stateline: Community Health Centers Teeter On Financial Cliff, Courtesy Of Congress

As happened in 2017, Congress is on the precipice of failing to meet the Sept. 30 deadline for reauthorizing the Community Health Center Fund that supports nearly 1,400 community health centers, which treat more than 27 million predominately poor patients. As a result — according to a recent survey of community health centers conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation — nearly 60% of centers have frozen hiring or are considering doing so; 42% already have or might reduce staff hours; and 42% have laid off staff or are contemplating it. Many may delay planned renovations or expansions, reduce operating hours or shutter locations. (Ollove, 9/26)

Politico: Marijuana Expected To Get Traction In Senate — As A Banking Bill

The Senate is poised to take up legislation to boost the nation’s booming cannabis industry, with its backers feeling bullish and selling it as a bill that is more about banking than marijuana. Their confidence follows action in the House on Wednesday, where Democrats and Republicans joined forces to pass an historic bill that would give legalized marijuana businesses access to banking services. Senate Republicans are expected to act as lawmakers face the inescapable reality of the 33 states and counting that have legalized marijuana in some form. (Fertig and Warmbrodt, 9/26)

