Imposing Work Mandate Will Cost Kentucky Nearly $187M In First 6 Months. But Governor Vows Savings To Come.

The vast majority of those dollars — more than $167 million — would be covered by the federal government, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said. Medicaid news comes out of Virginia, New Mexico, and Florida as well.

Roll Call: Medicaid Changes Require Tens Of Millions In Upfront Costs

The addition of work requirements and other sweeping changes to Kentucky’s Medicaid program could cost nearly $187 million in the first six months alone to get up and running. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin projects that the program will eventually yield savings but the changes require an upfront investment in administrative expenses. Much of that money is aimed at creating complex electronic systems and other changes needed to track work hours, monthly premium payments and other elements of Kentucky’s recently approved plan to revamp the government insurance program for low-income Americans. (Williams, 2/26)

Medpage: Ky. Governor Talks New Medicaid Limits, Opioid Crisis

When it comes to healthcare issues, Gov. Matt Bevin (R) of Kentucky has a lot on his plate. His state was in the spotlight after it became the first to implement a Medicaid waiver that includes work requirements. Also called "community engagement activities," the new policy means that beneficiaries, with the exception of vulnerable populations, must work, volunteer, engage in job training, go to school, or take care of a family member, in order to receive benefits. (Firth, 2/26)

Kaiser Health News: Refusing To Work For Medicaid May Not Translate To Subsidies For ACA Plan

In general, people who are eligible for Medicaid — the federal-state health program for low-income people — or employer coverage can’t qualify for federal tax credits that help pay for premiums on plans sold on the health insurance exchanges. This year, Kentucky and Indiana became the first states to receive federal approval to require some Medicaid recipients to put in 80 hours each month at a paid job, school or volunteer work, among other activities, to receive benefits. Nearly a dozen other states have made similar requests. (Andrews, 2/27)

Modern Healthcare: Virginia Governor Voices Optimism For State Medicaid Expansion

Virginia's new Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, hopes his state's Legislature will reach a compromise on Medicaid expansion as their legislative session wraps up over the next few weeks. At the annual winter meeting of the National Governors Association over the weekend, Northam told Modern Healthcare he is optimistic the ongoing negotiations may very well result in a compromise even though the state Senate continues to oppose expansion. (Luthi, 2/26)

Roanoke Times: Funding To Relieve Pressure On Mental Hospitals Caught Up In Medicaid Budget Battle

Early last week, Virginia’s public mental hospitals admitted 60 patients in 72 hours, crowding them to 97 percent of capacity with no beds available in two of the state’s nine psychiatric facilities of last resort. The situation prompted a public plea in the Virginia Senate by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, whose family tragedy underscored the importance of state psychiatric beds when none is available elsewhere. (Martz, 2/26)

The Santa Fe New Mexican: Judge Dismisses Molina Lawsuit Challenging Medicaid Contracts

A judge Monday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block the administration of Gov. Susana Martinez from proceeding at least temporarily with new contracts for health care companies to serve Medicaid recipients. State District Judge Gregory Shaffer dismissed the case brought by Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, which is challenging its loss of a contract to provide Medicaid managed care after Dec. 31. However, the legal wrestling match over billions of dollars in new Medicaid managed care contracts is far from over. (Cole, 2/26)

Health News Florida: Health Program Money Won't Hit Projections

Gov. Rick Scott last year bragged that the Trump administration had agreed to steer $1.5 billion in supplemental Medicaid funding to the state, saying at the time the money will “truly improve the quality and access to health care for our most vulnerable populations.” But the amount of Medicaid money that will flow to the “Low Income Pool” program this year is $730.6 million, less than half of the potential amount and about $60 million less than what Medicaid Director Beth Kidder told lawmakers last fall would be available for the state to spend. (2/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription