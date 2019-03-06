In A National Call To Action, Trump Creates Task Force To Try To Tackle High Rate Of Veteran Suicide

Within the next year, the task force will create a road map coordinating suicide-prevention efforts, prioritizing research on the topic and prompting collaboration across public and private sectors, an administration official said. Currently, about 20 veterans die by suicide each day, about 1.5 times higher than those who haven't served in the military.

The Associated Press: Trump Aims To Stem Vet Suicide With Outreach, Local Grants

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at stemming a persistently high number of veteran suicides, urging expanded outreach by awarding grants to community programs. The order creates a Cabinet-level task force that will seek to develop a national roadmap for suicide prevention, bringing in state and local organizations to raise awareness among the high-risk group. It directs the task force led by Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to finalize a plan in 12 months. (Yen, 3/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Orders Creation Of Task Force Addressing Veteran Suicide

The task force will be designed to coordinate federal and state resources and will incorporate private and not-for-profit institutions to provide technical assistance and grants aimed at prevention efforts. “Veteran suicide is a tragedy of staggering proportions,” Mr. Trump said at a White House event Tuesday where he signed the executive order. Citing statistics on the number of veterans who commit suicides, the president asked: “Who would believe that’s possible?” The task force will likely require a new budget appropriation, according to an administration official. (Kesling, 3/5)

Modern Healthcare: Veteran Suicide Task Force Created By White House

"The intention is not to have it government as usual," the official said, describing the effort as an umbrella effect of bringing private hospitals, academic medical centers, faith-based groups, tribal health centers and veterans service organizations together to work on an overarching strategy. He added that the closest analogy for the program is likely the VA's partnership with the Housing and Urban Development Department to help homeless veterans. The administration is also likely to tap into the program, known as HUD-VASH, since it brings in VA case managers to connect homeless veterans with health, mental health and substance abuse treatment as well as housing vouchers. More than 85,000 veterans had active HUD-VASH vouchers at the end of fiscal 2018. (Luthi, 3/5)

In other veterans' health care news —

Pioneer Press: MN Veterans Would Get A Shortcut To Medical Marijuana, Under This Bill

Veterans who want to enroll in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program could skip a pricey first step under a new House bill. Under current law, those who want to enter the program must first find a doctor who will certify their qualifying condition. This can cost a few hundred dollars. The federal VA health system does not let its doctors certify veterans for medical cannabis. Veterans must seek out another doctor and pay out of pocket. (Faircloth, 3/5)

