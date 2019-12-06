In Amicus Brief, Lawyers Use Personal Experiences With Abortion To Urge Supreme Court To Block Louisiana Bill

“Becoming a first-generation professional would have been impossible without access to safe and legal abortion services,” one signer wrote. The Supreme Court is set to hold oral arguments on the case, which centers around hospital admitting privileges, in March.

The Washington Post: Hundreds Of Lawyers Tell The Supreme Court About Their Own Abortion Stories

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear a new landmark abortion case, hundreds of lawyers and legal professionals who have had the procedure filed an amicus brief Monday in support of overturning a restrictive Louisiana law. The 368 signers — now partners at top-10 law firms, counsel to Fortune 100 companies, public defenders, prosecutors, retired judges, award-winning professors and current law students — “speak for many more of the past, present, and future members of the legal profession who have, like one in four American women, terminated a pregnancy in their lifetimes,” the filing stated. (Paul, 12/5)

Meanwhile, in other news —

The Hill: Planned Parenthood Targets GOP Senators In Seven-Figure Ad Campaign

Planned Parenthood is targeting Republican senators in a seven-figure ad campaign over the Trump administration's changes to a federally funded birth control program. The campaign, which will include ads on television, radio and digital platforms, as well as mailers, will target three Republican incumbents who Democrats hope to defeat in 2020: Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). (Hellmann, 12/5)

NPR: Study Of Progesterone To Reverse Medication Abortion

A study designed to test the effectiveness of a controversial practice known as "abortion pill reversal" has been stopped early because of safety concerns. Researchers from the University of California, Davis, were investigating claims that the hormone progesterone can stop a medication-based abortion after a patient has completed the first part of the two-step process. (Gordon, 12/5)

