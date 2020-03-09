In An Abundance Of Caution, 2 Members Of Congress To Self-Quarantine After Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) said they are taking the precautions after crossing paths with the patient at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Some were worried that President Donald Trump, who attended the event, may have been exposed to the virus.

The Associated Press: 2 Members Of Congress Say They Met Man With Coronavirus

Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference in suburban Washington with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus. Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction. (3/9)

CBS News: Coronavirus News: Senator Ted Cruz "Briefly Interacted" With Person Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had brief contact with the person at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction. Gosar, R-Ariz., said he had made contact with the person at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff were under self-quarantine. His office will be closed for the week, Gosar said in a tweet Sunday. (3/9)

The Wall Street Journal: Ted Cruz Isolates Himself After Potential Coronavirus Exposure

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” Mr. Cruz said in a statement. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.” (Hughes, 3/8)

The Hill: Paul Gosar Says He's Under 'Self-Quarantine' After Interacting With Person At CPAC Who Now Has Coronavirus

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) said he and several of members of his senior staff are “officially under self-quarantine” after sustaining contact with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who has since been hospitalized with the novel form of coronavirus, or COVID-19. “I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus," he tweeted Sunday, referring to the disease after its place of origin, the Wuhan, China. (Folley, 3/8)

ABC News: Ted Cruz, Paul Gosar To Self-Quarantine Due To Possible Coronavirus Exposure

The American Conservative Union, which organized the CPAC event, announced in a statement on Saturday that a CPAC attendee had tested positive for COVID-19. While the exposure occurred before the conference, the person still attended the event and is now in the care of medical professionals in New Jersey. (Lantry, 3/8)

The New York Times: CPAC Attendee Has The Coronavirus, Officials Say

An attendee of a conservative conference where President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the event’s organizer. The organizer, the American Conservative Union, which hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., said the attendee was exposed to the virus before the four-day event and tested positive for it on Saturday. (Levenson, 3/8)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Case At CPAC Brings Outbreak Closer To Trump, Threatening To Upend His Routine Amid Reelection Bid

The handshake at CPAC put Trump just two degrees of separation away from the virus that he has sought to minimize as it has rocked financial markets and tested his leadership skills. While the White House has maintained that Trump was never in direct contact with the infected person and does not have any symptoms, the potential close call at a political event underscores how the outbreak threatens to upend the president’s routine as he campaigns for reelection. (Olorunnipa, Dawsey and Eilperin, 3/8)

Politico: Coronavirus Hits Capitol Hill As 2 GOP Lawmakers ‘Self-Quarantine’

Congressional leadership offices said there has been no change in the congressional schedule at this point, although numerous lawmakers are contacting party leaders with questions, concerns and suggestions for responding to the growing crisis. And with many lawmakers in the most endangered category for coronavirus exposure — individuals over age 60 who travel or attend public events — Congress may have a uniquely difficult time responding to the situation. (Dugyala and Bresnahan, 3/8)

WBUR: Capitol Hill Installs Precautions, Contingency Plans For Coronavirus Outbreak

There are fewer handshakes. Purell hand sanitizer dispensers are posted outside the Senate and House chambers. Staffers are preparing plans to work remotely if there's a sudden closure. Welcome to a post-coronavirus world for the U.S. Capitol as it weighs developments from the spreading outbreak against its daily operations. (Grisales, 3/8)

Elsewhere on Capitol Hill —

The Associated Press: Pelosi, Schumer: Trump Needs To Support Help For Outbreak

The two top Democratic leaders in Congress are calling on President Donald Trump to support a series of steps to help Americans deal with the coronavirus outbreak — from paid sick leave to widespread and free testing and other moves. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Trump should put the health and safety of the public first and such steps should take priority over moves to help companies deal with financial losses — like tax cuts for corporations. (3/8)

The Hill: Schumer, Gillibrand Call For Less Federal Restrictions On Coronavirus Testing In New York

New York's Senate delegation consisting of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) called on the federal government to work with state officials to allow coronavirus testing at more New York facilities. In a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials, Schumer and Gillibrand also urged federal officials to approve the use of automated testing, which they said was among the steps necessary to stay ahead of the needs of New York's population. (Bowden, 3/8)

