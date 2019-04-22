In Attempt To Woo Adults Instead Of Teens, E-Cigarette Companies Make Unproven Health Claims, Critics Say

In ads that are now geared toward adults rather than teens, e-cigarette companies tout their products' potential to help adults quit traditional cigarettes. Although early evidence indicates that vaping can help traditional smokers quit, researchers see many caveats. Lawmakers and regulators are now considering if the crackdown on advertising should be more broad.

Politico: The Next E-Cig Battle: Should There Be Ads For Vaping Products?

E-cigarette companies that the FDA has already threatened for appealing to teens may land in more hot water with new campaigns that target older adults, say public health advocates and House Democrats. After the FDA told them to stop pitching in a way that attracted teens, Juul and other companies have begun flooding television, radio and print media with ads that tout their potential to help adults quit traditional cigarettes. But they don’t have the data to back up such claims, say researchers, and the new ads might confuse teens even more. (Owermohle, 4/19)

In other news —

The Hill: Anti-Smoking Advocates Question Industry Motives For Backing Higher Purchasing Age

Public health and anti-tobacco advocates are no longer facing fierce opposition from the tobacco industry in their push to raise the legal purchasing age from 18 to 21. The reversal, prompted in large part by rising youth vaping rates, means tobacco companies such as Altria are now on the front line pushing “Tobacco 21” legislation in state legislatures and on Capitol Hill in an effort to stave off stronger regulations that could have disastrous effects on the industry, including bans on the sale of flavored tobacco products that are appealing to kids. (Hellmann, 4/20)

