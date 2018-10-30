In California, The Heat Was On Last Summer — And It Took A Public Health Toll

An investigation by KQED found that last year's two heat waves were responsible for 14 deaths in the Bay Area.

KQED: How Hot Was It In California Homes Last Summer? Really Hot. Here's The Data

Heat kills people, even in the cool, coastal regions of California. Our investigation found that last year, two heat waves killed 14 people in the Bay Area, and sent hundreds more to the hospital. By our count, 79 percent of people who died started to experience heat illness at home. This year, a team of reporters and producers, with consulting from scientists, placed sensors inside dozens of homes around the state. (Peterson, 10/30)

In other environmental news -

MPR: Hydrogen Fluoride Questions Remain As Husky Reports 300 Percent Profit Gain In Third Quarter

Husky reported the company's net profits grew to around $415 million U.S. dollars in its third quarter earnings report. In the midst of this news, Ginger Juel, co-founder of Twin Ports Action Alliance, has been pushing Husky to end its use of the highly toxic chemical hydrogen fluoride. The chemical, which can pose serious health risks if released, caused the evacuation order for Superior residents on April 26. (Kaeding, 10/29)

