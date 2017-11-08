In Course Reversal, Notre Dame To Continue Offering Employees Free Birth Control

Following the Trump administration's decision to allow employers and universities to cite religious or moral objections to end birth control coverage, the university notified employees that contraception coverage would end Jan. 1. Now it's walking that decision back.

The Associated Press: Notre Dame Employees Keeping Free Birth Control Coverage

The University of Notre Dame told its employees Tuesday that they will continue to receive no-cost birth control coverage in a reversal from what the university told its faculty and staff last week. The Roman Catholic university in northern Indiana sent an email to employees saying its insurance provider is continuing to offer contraception coverage not funded by the university. Notre Dame notified employees a week earlier that contraception coverage would end Jan. 1. (Davies, 11/7)

The Hill: Notre Dame Reverses Decision To End No-Cost Contraceptive Coverage

"The University of Notre Dame, as a Catholic Institution, follows Catholic teaching about the use of contraceptives and engaged in the recent lawsuit to protect its freedom to act in accord with its principles," the university said in an email Tuesday. "Recognizing, however, the plurality of religious and other convictions among its employees, it will not interfere with the provision of contraceptives that will be administered and funded independently of the University." (Savransky, 11/7)

