In Desperate Times, What’s A Fair Price For A Coronavirus Treatment? Answers Range From $12.50 To Sky’s-The-Limit
Gilead has a reputation for placing astronomical prices on breakthrough drugs. But with the whole world's eyes on the drugmaker, what will it charge for remdesivir, the only drug that everyone wants right now? Stat talks to experts to get a sense of what to expect. In other pharmaceutical news: President Donald Trump wants essential drugs to be manufactured in U.S. instead of China; scientists eye a cocktail of medications to best treat COVID patients; and the search for an elusive cure has researchers thinking outside the box.
Stat:
A Movie Ticket Or ‘Impossible To Overpay’? Experts Offer Price For Remdesivir
Two weeks ago, the world learned that remdesivir, a treatment from Gilead Sciences, has a moderate but much-needed benefit for patients with Covid-19. In the days since, public health experts, economists, and industry watchdogs have been mulling the next big question: How much should it cost? (Garde and Silverman, 5/15)
WBUR:
Remdesivir Distribution Causes Confusion, Leaves Some Hospitals Empty-Handed
States are beginning to receive cases of an experimental COVID-19 drug that the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use on May 1. But the distribution process so far has puzzled some hospitals and states about why they've been left empty-handed. (Lupkin, 5/14)
The Hill:
Trump Administration Preparing To Require That Some Essential Drugs Be Made In US: Report
The White House is preparing to require that some essential drugs be made in the U.S. as the Trump administration tries to limit dependency on China for medical supplies, sources told CNBC. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro previously proposed a similar executive order earlier in the year. Navarro's order, proposed in mid-March, would streamline regulatory approvals for “American-made” drugs and impose similar Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restrictions on U.S. production facilities as those abroad. It will also encourage government agencies to only buy American-made medical products. (Moreno, 5/14)
Boston Globe:
Scientists Say The Best Treatment For COVID-19 May Be A Cocktail Of Medicines
More than a dozen drug firms in Massachusetts are urgently searching for a medicine to treat COVID-19, but the most potent therapy may not end up being a single medication. Instead, medical experts say, the most effective way to battle the disease will likely be a combination of drugs taken together. (Saltzman, 5/14)
Kaiser Health News:
Chasing The Elusive Dream Of A COVID Cure
Although scientists and stock markets have celebrated the approval for emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19, a cure for the disease that has killed nearly 260,000 people remains a long way off — and might never arrive. Hundreds of drugs are being studied around the world, but “I don’t see a lot of home runs right now,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, a professor of infectious diseases at the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health. “I see a lot of strikeouts.” (Szabo, 5/15)