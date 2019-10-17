In Early Days, Trump Explored Ways To Close Parts Of VA Health System Without Consulting Congress, Book Alleges

According to former VA Secretary David Shulkin's new book, obtained by The Associated Press, President Donald Trump suggested using an executive order to "begin to close the VAs." Shulkin responded that it was a legislative issue, and according to the book Trump then asked if they could declare a national emergency.

The Associated Press: Book: Trump Mulled Order To Close Parts Of VA Health System

Eager for changes at the Department of Veterans Affairs, President Donald Trump toyed early on with issuing an executive order to close parts of the VA health system without consulting Congress, according to an upcoming book by his former VA secretary. In the book, obtained by The Associated Press, David Shulkin describes a March 6, 2017, conversation in the Oval Office where Trump explored ways his administration could act quickly to shutter government-run VA medical centers that he viewed as poorly performing. (Yen, 10/16)

In other news from the administration —

The Associated Press: Trump Rule May Mean 1 Million Kids Lose Automatic Free Lunch

Nearly a million children could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal that would reduce the number of people who get food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released an analysis that says as many as 982,000 children could be affected by the change. About half would have to pay a reduced price of 40 cents for school lunch and 30 cents for breakfast. Around 40,000 would need to pay the full price, which varies depending on the district. (Choi, 10/16)

