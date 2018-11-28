In Face Of Intense Government Scrutiny, Juul To Retool Product To Lower Nicotine Levels

Some experts though said the higher vapor in the new products could potentially make the pods even more addictive, increasing the risk particularly to young people, whose developing brains are more susceptible to the addictive qualities of nicotine.

The New York Times: Juul’s New Product: Less Nicotine, More Intense Vapor

Juul Labs has soared to the top of the United States e-cigarette market in just three years with its high-nicotine products that give off just a wisp of vapor. Now, facing public backlash and overseas restrictions, the company is working on a way to lower the nicotine in its pods — but still maintain a potent punch from the addictive chemical. Juul is developing a pod that is higher in vapor, which, experts say, can enhance the rate at which nicotine is absorbed in the body. (Kaplan, 11/27)

In other health industry news —

The Wall Street Journal: Unilever Looks To Acquire GlaxoSmithKline’s Nutrition Business

Unilever PLC is in talks to acquire GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s nutrition business, people familiar with the matter said, a deal that would hand the consumer-goods giant one of India’s best-known brands. If finalized, a deal would end a monthslong auction process that also drew interest from Nestle SA and Coca-Cola Co. , who were all eager to bolster their presence in one of the world’s most promising consumer markets. (Dummett, Chaudhuri and Roland, 11/27)

