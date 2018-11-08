In Florida Races, The Might Of The NRA Was Pitted Against Vocal Gun Safety Movement Led By Parkland Students

The gun safety movement was unable to turn the tide in some key races in Florida, but the Parkland students say they are encouraged by how close some of the results were. “Things didn’t necessarily go our way but we know that this is the start, that it’s going to be a long road,” one of the most vocal students, David Hogg, said on Wednesday. “The Florida elections were very close, which is encouraging. For us, the loss in Florida is a call to action.”

The New York Times: Parkland Activists Took On The N.R.A. Here’s How It Turned Out.

After the shooting massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla., survivors found themselves taking on the National Rifle Association as they crisscrossed the country rallying young adults to register and vote against candidates opposed to gun control. On Tuesday, the Parkland students got a dose of political reality. While their registration drives enrolled thousands of younger votes, the students were unable to turn key races in their home state. (Burch, 11/7)

The Associated Press: Voters OK More Funds For Security After School Shooting

Voters have agreed to fund improved security at a suburban Indianapolis school district where a 13-year-old girl and a teacher were shot in May. Unofficial results show about 58 percent backed the measure Tuesday to collect an additional $50 million over eight years for Noblesville Schools. The money would be used to employ more school resource officers, safety staff and mental health counseling staff, and to recruit and keep teachers. (11/7)

In other news on the elections and gun safety efforts —

The Wall Street Journal: Voters Expand Medicaid, Weigh In On Gas Taxes In Ballot Measures

Washington state voters approved an initiative creating some of the strictest gun-control regulations in the country, including enhanced background checks, an increase in the minimum age to buy a semiautomatic rifle to 21, and requirements that gun owners keep their firearms locked at home. (Lazo, 11/7)

