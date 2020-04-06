In Global Cutthroat Competition To Acquire Protective Gear For Health Workers, U.S. Is Making Enemies With Its Tactics

“It’s ‘Lord of the Flies: PPE Edition’,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, a former U.S. official who specializes in disaster response. “We need some global solidarity, and instead we have global competition.” In other news on health care workers: staff shortages, tales from the front lines, rationing gear, and more.

Politico: ‘Lord Of The Flies: PPE Edition’: U.S. Cast As Culprit In Global Scrum Over Coronavirus Supplies

The coronavirus pandemic is pushing countries around the world into a cutthroat competition for medical resources — and the United States is being cast as a leading villain. President Donald Trump’s administration stands accused of effectively hijacking shipments of masks and additional crucial supplies meant for other countries, including U.S. allies, and strong-arming private firms to prioritize America over other parts of the world. (Toosi, 4/3)

NBC News: Government Watchdog: Hospitals Face Severe Shortages Of Medical Gear, Confusing Guidance From Government

Hospitals across the country face dire shortages of vital medical equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak — including testing kits and thermometers — and fear they can't ensure the safety of health care workers needed to treat patients with COVID-19, according to an internal government watchdog report released Monday. The alarming findings, based on interviews conducted from March 23 to March 27, represent the first government assessment of how the country's hospitals are coping with the outbreak and confirm previous media reports and warnings from health workers that the medical system is under unprecedented strain. (Strickler, Rappleye, De Luce and Dilanian, 4/6)

Kaiser Health News: Trump Administration Uses Wartime Powers To Be First In Line On Medical Supplies

The Trump administration quietly invoked the Defense Production Act to force medical suppliers in Texas and Colorado to sell to it first — ahead of states, hospitals or foreign countries. It took this action more than a week before it announced Thursday that it would use the little-known aspect of the law to force 3M to fill its contract to the U.S. first. Firms face fines or jail time if they don’t comply.The Cold War-era law gives federal officials the power to edge out the competition and force contractors to provide supplies to them before filling orders for other customers. (Jewett and Weber, 4/3)

WBUR: Health Care Workers Push Back Against Rationing Of Protective Equipment

The Massachusetts Nurses Association, where Wright is a union leader, says Mercy is one of several medical facilities in the state that have recently adopted concerning policies. In statements released on Thursday, the union described it as part of a chaotic response to the COVID-19 pandemic at two large hospital networks: Trinity Health, which operates Mercy, and Steward Health Care, which operates Carney Hospital and eight other facilities in the state. The policies have left nurses confused and worried for their own health and that of their patients, union leaders say. (Chen, 4/3)

Modern Healthcare: Protective Equipment Shortage Spurs Grassroots Solutions

More than 2,500 healthcare providers have requested protective gear for their employees via Project N95, one of the latest volunteer-based efforts to mitigate equipment shortages spurred by COVID-19.Project N95 aims to connect healthcare facilities, manufacturers and distributors to arm frontline workers with personal protective equipment like N95 respirators, which are in short supply. As of March 24, around 1,700 healthcare institutions requested more than 70 million units of PPE via the website. That has grown to nearly 2,550 facilities and more than 341 million units. (Kacik, 4/3)

NBC News: Staff At NYC Hospital Where Nurse Died Will Finally Get Coronavirus Tests

A New York hospital where some staffers said they could not get coronavirus tests even after a nurse died of the disease it causes has told workers that starting Tuesday it will provide tests to all employees who have developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to an email obtained by NBC News. "Starting on Tuesday, April 7, if you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, we would like to test you for this viral infection using the PCR test with a nasopharyngeal swab within a few days of the onset of your symptoms," said the email Saturday from Senior Vice President Vicki R. LoPachin to all staffers of the New York City area's Mount Sinai hospital network. "This will provide guidance to you and to Employee Health Services regarding your clinical status and return to work." (Saliba and Rappleye, 4/5)

KQED: Most In-Home Caregivers Receive Low Pay And No Protective Gear

The United Domestic Workers AFSCME local 3930 union represents (UDW) 117 thousand workers in 21 counties and helps negotiate these contracts. According to the union, IHHS providers make on average $13.43 an hour and only 9% get employee-sponsored healthcare. IHHS providers have been hit hard and are in a similar difficult position as other domestic workers. Like house cleaners and child care providers, a majority of IHHS workers are hired individually by the person receiving care. They're classified as contractors, so they do not have access to traditional unemployment benefits. (Harnett, 4/4)

The Washington Post: A Chicago Anesthesiologist’s Account Of Treating Coronavirus/Covid-19 Patients, One Of The Pandemic’s Most Dangerous Jobs

“It’s a powerless feeling, watching someone die”: An anesthesiologist on the frontline of coronavirus outbreak. (4/5)

The New York Times: With Virus Surge, Dermatologists And Orthopedists Are Drafted For The E.R.

One of the largest hospital networks in New York has given its doctors an ultimatum: either help deal with the coronavirus crush, or stay home without pay. At other hospitals, too, all hands are being called to deck. Neurosurgeons and cardiologists, orthopedic, dermatology and plastic surgery residents — all have been pulled into emergency rooms and intensive care wards. Receptionists who normally deal with billing are also being told they will be reassigned, to emergency rooms to help screen Covid-19 patients. (Sengupta, 4/3)

And some tips for DIY masks that won't exacerbate shortage for workers —

The New York Times: What’s The Best Material For A Mask For Coronavirus?

While a simple face covering can reduce the spread of coronavirus by blocking outgoing germs from coughs or sneezes of an infected person, experts say there is more variation in how much homemade masks might protect the wearer from incoming germs, depending on the fit and quality of the material used. Scientists around the country have taken it upon themselves to identify everyday materials that do a better job of filtering microscopic particles. In recent tests, HEPA furnace filters scored well, as did vacuum cleaner bags, layers of 600-count pillowcases and fabric similar to flannel pajamas. Stacked coffee filters had medium scores. Scarves and bandanna material had the lowest scores, but still captured a small percentage of particles. (Parker-Pope, 4/5)

The New York Times: Facebook Hampers Do-It-Yourself Mask Efforts

As health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic plead for personal protective equipment, volunteer efforts to create hand-sewn masks and deliver them to medical professionals have quickly sprung up across the internet. But those efforts were hampered by Facebook’s automated content moderation systems over the past week, according to sewing organizers who have used the social network to coordinate donation campaigns. (Isaac, 4/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription