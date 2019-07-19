The case centers on 80,000 events Novartis held between 2002 and 2011 that federal prosecutors allege amounted to kickbacks masquerading as educational meetings.

The Wall Street Journal: Novartis Sets Aside $700 Million To Settle Bribery Allegations Novartis AG set aside $700 million to settle a long-running lawsuit alleging the drugmaker treated U.S. doctors to lavish dinners and other events in return for boosting prescriptions. The case centers on 80,000 events Novartis held between 2002 and 2011 that federal prosecutors allege amounted to kickbacks masquerading as educational meetings. Those included fishing trips off the Florida coast, expensive meals at high-end restaurants like Nobu in Manhattan, and trips to Hooters locations across the country, according to court documents. (Roland, 7/18)

A trial had been scheduled to start in federal court in New York this past May. At the time, however, STAT reported the trial was delayed as the company began negotiating with federal prosecutors and Novartis might pay close to $1 billion in order to settle the case. A settlement would give Novartis a much-needed opportunity to dispense with a string of well-publicized cases involving bribes paid to doctors or public health employees in the U.S. and elsewhere that have tarnished its reputation. The issue has vexed Novartis chief executive Vas Narasimhan, who has made restoring the company’s corporate image a key priority since being promoted early last year.(Silverman, 7/18)