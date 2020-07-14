In Just 5 Days, 1 Million New Cases: Global Coronavirus Spike Alarms WHO
From July 6 through July 10, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases totaled 1,046,200. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction” and called out world leaders for their mixed messaging.
CNN:
Coronavirus Cases Soar By More Than 1 Million Over 5 Days
Coronavirus cases soared by more than a million globally in just five days as the numbers continue to accelerate from week to week, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Reported cases increased by 1,046,200 from July 6 through July 10, up from a 994,400 increase over the five days from July 5 through July 9. (Reynolds and Pettersson, 7/14)
Reuters:
WHO Sounds Alarm As Coronavirus Cases Rise By One Million In Five Days
The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days. The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be no return to the “old normal” for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected. (Issa, 7/13)
AP:
WHO Boss Slams 'Mixed Messages' From Leaders On Coronavirus
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not call out specific politicians for criticism but said “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction” with the pandemic and some were not taking the proper steps to curb infections. (Keaten and Cheng, 7/13)