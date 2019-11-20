In Juul’s Early Days, Execs Bragged About The ‘Leg Up’ Research From Big Tobacco Gave Them On Addiction

Research from the maker of Camel cigarettes showed that nicotine salts were a key ingredient in making the product palatable and addictive, a Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered. Juul’s salts contain up to three times the amount of nicotine found in previous e-cigarettes. In other news on the vaping crisis: more states sue Juul, President Donald Trump's decision to back off a flavor ban angers advocates in both parties, a House panel approves its own ban, and more.

Los Angeles Times: Juul Took A Page From Big Tobacco To Revolutionize Vaping

By the time Juul’s co-creator stood before a tech audience in April 2016, ads for the e-cigarette aimed to distance the product from a toxic past: “Our company has its roots in Silicon Valley, not in fields of tobacco.” But when James Monsees, a soon-to-be billionaire, projected a 30-year-old tobacco document on the screen behind him, he grinned. It was an internal memo from the research troves of R.J. Reynolds, the maker of Camel cigarettes. It was stamped “SECRET.” (Baumgaertner, 11/19)

The Wall Street Journal: New York Attorney General Sues Juul Labs For Alleged Deceptive Marketing

The New York state attorney general’s office sued Juul Labs Inc. on Tuesday, accusing the country’s largest e-cigarette maker of engaging in deceptive marketing of its products, which state officials blame for contributing to a youth vaping epidemic. The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court, follows a similar one filed Monday in California and another filed in May by North Carolina. New York is seeking restitution, penalties and disgorgement of profits from the company. (West and Maloney, 11/19)

The Hill: New York Sues Juul, Saying Company Took 'A Page From Big Tobacco's Playbook'

According to the complaint, Juul’s advertising and social media posts misled consumers about the content of its products by failing to warn that they contain nicotine. The complaint alleged that even when Juul began including nicotine warnings in its advertising in 2018, it continued to mislead consumers by claiming the nicotine levels in a single pod were equivalent to a pack of cigarettes, when in fact a user consumes far more. (Weixel, 11/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Massachusetts Lawmakers To Vote On Bill To Ban Flavored Tobacco, Menthol Cigarettes

Massachusetts lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday on a bill that would be the most stringent state-level ban on flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes, as they seek to combat youth vaping and cut down on broader tobacco use. The menthol ban would take a restriction already imposed in some U.S. counties and cities to the statewide level for the first time. Convenience-store owners have been pushing back, arguing a menthol ban will fuel a black market and hurt business, but proponents say they don’t want to allow flavor options that could lure young users. (Kamp, 11/20)

The Associated Press: AMA Calls For Total Ban On All E-Cigarette, Vaping Products

The American Medical Association on Tuesday called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. The group adopted the sweeping stance at a policy-making meeting in San Diego. It aims to lobby for state and federal laws, regulations or legal action to achieve a ban, but the industry is sure to fight back. (Tanner, 11/19)

USA Today: Vaping: American Medical Association Calls For Ban On All Products

More than two months after saying he would ban flavored vaping products other than menthol and tobacco and facing heavy opposition, Trump has not said what — if anything — he plans to do. His administration says the rule-making process is "ongoing" but the ban expected by now is thought to be on hold while the administration considers next steps. The Washington Post and New York Times reported over the weekend Trump was convinced to back off from the plan because he could lose voters in 2020. (O'Donnell and Jackson, 11/19)

Stat: Trump’s Stalling On Vaping Issue Raises Fear Of Lasting Health Consequences

The Trump administration’s apparent decision to back off a plan to ban flavored e-cigarettes has outraged public health officials and others, who warn that the president risks making a decision that is politically expedient but that will do lasting damage to American health. Some experts also believe President Trump may be underestimating the potential blowback over the decision. Trump’s retreat from the ban, at least for now, is said to reflect concerns that any such move could have a dramatic impact on vape shops and other small businesses, many of which are seen as key supporters of his reelection campaign. (Thielking and Florko, 11/19)

The Washington Post: Health Groups, Vaping Foes Renew Calls For Broad E-Cigarette Flavor Ban

The battle over youth vaping escalated Tuesday, with leading conservative women’s groups joining anti-tobacco groups to urge President Trump to make good on his September vow to ban flavored e-cigarettes. In addition, a House committee approved a bill that outlaws flavored tobacco products, and the New York attorney general sued the e-cigarette giant Juul Labs for allegedly targeting teens in its marketing, the day after California brought a similar suit. (McGinley, 11/19)

Politico Pro: House Panel Approves Sweeping Vaping Ban As Trump Effort Stalls

A House panel on Tuesday advanced a sweeping ban on flavored tobacco — including vaping products — as Democrats condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to stall his plans for muscular restrictions amid lobbying from political allies and the vape industry. The bill approved by the House Energy and Commerce Committee is far more aggressive than the ban Trump proposed two months ago to combat surging public health crises tied to vaping. (Owermohle, 11/19)

New Hampshire Union Leader: Durham Bars Shops From Tobacco, Vape Sales To Anyone Under 21

Police plan to conduct undercover compliance checks in enforcement of a new ordinance expected to have a big impact in the college town by prohibiting anyone under 21 from buying cigarettes and vaping products. The ordinance, passed unanimously by the Durham town council Monday night, was scaled back from its original form, which also targeted use and possession of nicotine products. The ordinance requires merchants to ID people before selling nicotine products. Similar ordinances have passed in Dover and Keene. (Haas, 11/19)

KCUR: Missouri Begins Youth Vaping Campaign, Governor Won't Restrict Products

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced the launch of the state’s new youth vaping education campaign to bring attention to the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping products. Parson signed an executive order in October giving the departments of Health and Senior Services, Elementary and Secondary Education, and Public Safety one month to get the program running without any additional funding. (Driscoll, 11/19)

