In Largest-Ever Midterm Campaign, Planned Parenthood To Sink $20M Into Races

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund will initially target races in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, though that roster could change as the election cycle evolves. Meanwhile, in other women's health news, the Washington state Legislature has voted to require insurers to cover abortions and birth control.

The Hill: Planned Parenthood Announces $20M Midterm Election Campaign

Planned Parenthood's political arm will target eight states in its largest-ever midterm election campaign, the organization announced Thursday. The campaign, called "March. Vote. Win.," will focus on competitive Senate and governor's races with an initial cost of $20 million. (Hellmann and Kamisar, 3/1)

The Hill: Washington State Legislature Votes To Require Insurers To Cover Abortion: Report

The Washington state Legislature on Saturday voted in favor of a measure requiring the state’s insurers to cover abortions and birth control. The Senate voted to pass the measure by a 27-22 vote, according to The Associated Press, after concurring on changes made in the House. The Senate passed an earlier version of the bill in January. (Anapol, 3/3)

