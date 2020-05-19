In Latest Salvo In Mail-In-Voting War, Advocates Sue Wisconsin Over Absentee Ballots
Advocacy groups want Wisconsin to send an absentee ballot to every voter in the state. Meanwhile, the League of Women Voters of New Jersey and other groups sues New Jersey, arguing that the state’s signature-match requirement for mail-in ballots disenfranchises thousands of voters.
Reuters:
Wisconsin Lawsuit Seeks Absentee Ballot Forms, Other Poll Changes Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Advocacy groups sued Wisconsin election officials on Monday, seeking to force the state to send every voter an absentee ballot request form, hire more poll workers and launch a public education effort to ensure voters understand their options ahead of November’s presidential election. The complaint is the latest salvo from voting rights activists, who have filed dozens of lawsuits around the country to increase ballot access, such as universal vote-by-mail, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. (Ax, 5/18)
In other news on the election —
Reuters:
As Biden Crafts U.S. Coronavirus Response Proposals, Warren Has His Ear
Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has been speaking regularly with former rival Elizabeth Warren on public health and economic relief ideas as he crafts more ambitious proposals aimed at helping Americans through the coronavirus crisis. (Hunnicutt, Ax and Oliphant, 5/18)