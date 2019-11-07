In Medical Research, Transgender Teens Are Treated As A Monolithic Group, But The Reality Is Far More Diverse

Researchers are pushing for more understanding about the nuance that exists under the umbrella term of transgender as a way to better address the mental health needs of the vulnerable population. Other mental health news looks at provider deserts, millennial health, and burnout at work.

Stat: Many Studies Don’t Ask About Gender Identity. Experts Want To Change That

The disparities are staggering: A growing body of research suggests that transgender teens experience suicidal thoughts and attempt to take their own lives far more often than their cisgender peers. But in many studies and surveys on adolescent mental health, transgender teens are lumped together in one big group. A transgender teen boy is treated the same, in terms of the research, as a non-binary teen who was assigned male sex at birth, or as a transgender girl. Many other studies and surveys don’t ask about gender identity at all. (Thielking, 11/7)

PBS NewsHour: Why Mental Health Care Deserts Persist For U.S. Children

Despite an uptick in the number of child psychiatrists nationwide, one out of five U.S. children live in a county with no such provider, according to a study published this week in the journal Pediatrics, which also found that those specialists are largely concentrated in certain pockets of the country. Meanwhile, for various reasons, only half of U.S. children with a mental health condition are receiving treatment. (Santhanam, 11/6)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Millennial Health Is Deteriorating Faster Than Older Generations — At A Steep Economic Cost

The health of millennials is deteriorating more rapidly than older generations’ did, and that could have a devastating effect on the economy, according to a new report by Moody’s Analytics and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The report, released Wednesday, paints a dismal picture of how the 2009 economic recession affected millennials’ health. ...Now ages 23 to 38, millennials suffer from higher rates of physical ailments, such as hypertension and high cholesterol, as well as behavioral health problems such as depression when compared with the generation before them. (Gantz, 11/7)

The New York Times: Avoid Burnout Before You’re Already Burned Out

According to the World Health Organization, burnout is a workplace issue. But just because burnout can happen at work or because of work, doesn’t mean how you use your time outside of work can’t help prevent it. As a time management coach, I’ve seen that at the core, burnout prevention is about living out what is true about your body, your personality and your reality. You don’t need a dream job. But in your overall life, you do need to find time to take care of your health, do things you find refreshing and have a sense of purpose. The closer you are to living your truth, the less likely you are to burnout. (Saunders, 11/6)

