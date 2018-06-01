Meanwhile, Sen. Bill Nelson (D- Fla.) says he's in favor of allowing Florida doctors to prescribe smokable medical marijuana.

The Associated Press: Recreational Pot Measure Likely Headed To Michigan Ballot

Worried that Michigan voters might legalize recreational marijuana this fall, some Republican lawmakers think they have a way to apply the brakes: pass it themselves first to make it easier to change later. To be clear, passage in the Legislature is a longshot. Republican House Speaker Tom Leonard said it would take a “marijuana miracle” for the House to vote on it by a Tuesday deadline. Republicans, who control both chambers, are divided on the issue and Democratic leaders want voters to decide. (Eggert, 6/1)