In Midst Of Disaster Funding Stalemate, Rick Scott’s Campaign Promises To Stand Up For Puerto Rico Put Him In Tough Spot

Democrats are seizing the opportunity to blast Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) for taking President Donald Trump's side in the battle of disaster relief. But Scott is fighting back. “This is a great example of why people hate politics. Not only did @SenSchumer block a bipartisan bill, now he’s lying about it,” Scott tweeted Sunday evening. “Our bill doesn’t strip funding for P.R. It includes $600 mil in nutrition assistance funding for P.R. that I fought to get in the bill.” As the bickering in Washington continues, many in Puerto Rico are left uncertain and worried about the future.

Politico: Rick Scott And Chuck Schumer Feud Over Puerto Rico

Rick Scott campaigned on standing up for Puerto Rico. But with President Donald Trump warning senators not to provide more aid to the island, the Florida Republican is caught between his party and his promises. And Democrats are eager to exploit that tension — blasting Scott for sticking with the president on a critical disaster relief bill and throwing the freshman senator into the middle of a broader fight over stalled assistance for millions of Americans devastated by wildfires, flooding and hurricanes. (Levine, 4/16)

NBC News: 'Frustration Grows' As Congress Delays Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Discussions To May

Puerto Rico will have to wait until May for Congress to resume discussions over disaster relief funding, deepening a growing uncertainty over hurricane recovery efforts. “These funds are very critical for our plans to achieve full recovery and achieve certain goals associated with housing infrastructure and economic development programs,” Manuel Laboy Rivera, Puerto Rico’s secretary of economic development, told NBC News. “After this devastation that happened in 2017 [Hurricanes Maria and Irma], Puerto Rico should be in the right path for long term recovery and the funds associated with that, as any other U.S. jurisdiction, should be addressed with a greater sense of urgency.” (Acevedo, 4/13)

