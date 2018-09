In Midst Of Ever-Increasing Obesity Rates And High Health Costs, Employers Start Cracking Down On Sugar At Work

Some companies are going so far as to officially forbid employees from bringing in sugary snacks for their co-workers.

The Wall Street Journal: Don’t Let Them Eat Cake: Bosses Sugar-Shame Office Treats

Most employees like the free doughnuts, cake and other confections that get parked “in the usual place” at work. But exploding rates of obesity and diabetes make sugar more like cigarettes to some employers. Tempting treats are the new secondhand smoke. The rules at Health IQ in Mountain View, Calif., sounded pretty sour when they went viral earlier this year: “There is no sugar, candy bars, soda (diet or otherwise) allowed in our office. If you bring some it will get thrown away.” Chief executive Munjal Shah said the rules, more flexible than they sounded, were relaxed after the social media outrage. The company, however, still wags a finger at secondhand sugar. (Winkler, 9/17)

In other news —

Arizona Republic: United Healthcare: Employees Believe Mindfulness Improves Health

Mobile Mini, a portable storage company based in Phoenix, is among a growing number of companies realizing that mindfulness and other wellness practices can improve the work environment. ...A recent United Healthcare study found 89 percent of employees believe meditation or mindfulness had a positive impact on a person's overall health and well-being. (Castle, 9/17)

