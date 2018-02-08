In Midst Of Flu Season That’s Hit Kids Hard, Here’s What To Look Out For As A Parent

“The trick with the flu is that it happens very quickly,” said Dr. Flor M. Munoz. “You have to be really paying attention. Things can progress within 48 hours or so.” Media outlets report on flu news out of Texas, Florida and Wisconsin, as well.

The New York Times: How To Know When A Child’s Flu Turns Serious

The standard prescription for flu is to stay home and rest, drink plenty of fluids, and keep pain and fever under control with over-the-counter drugs like acetaminophen. But this flu season has been a particularly scary one for parents. At least 53 children across the country have died from flu-related illness, and parents need to know how to tell if a child takes a turn for the worse — and if it’s time to rush to the hospital. (Rabin, 2/7)

Dallas Morning News: Flu Season Could Cost D-FW Businesses Nearly $265 Million In Lost Productivity

The aggressive flu strain that’s circulating this year could potentially lead to $264.9 million in lost productivity in the Dallas-Arlington-Fort Worth area by the time flu season ends, according to an estimate by Chicago-based employment consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. The firm uses state-level wage and flu reporting data to gauge the business impact. In fact, it recently upped its national number by 64 percent, estimating that the overall loss in productivity for U.S. businesses could now top $15.4 billion by spring. (Rice, 2/7)

Tampa Bay Times: Report: Tampa Bay Among Nation’s Top Regions For Flu Outbreaks

Tampa Bay is one of the top flu hot spots in the country right now, according to an analysis by the website, DoctorsReport.com. The area made it onto two lists highlighting the regions with the most severe outbreaks for flu and influenza. (Griffin, 2/7)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Flu Cases Prompt Hospitals To Restrict Visiting

Temporary restrictions on children allowed to visit Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Froedtert, St. Joseph’s and Community Memorial hospitals will take effect Thursday, the hospitals announced. At Children's Hospital locations in the Milwaukee area and the Fox Valley, no one age 12 and younger will be allowed in any inpatient care area, but the restriction does not include clinic appointments, according to a news release. (Garza, 2/7)

