In Midst Of Opioid Epidemic, States Look Toward Data Sharing, Medication-Assisted Treatment And More Solutions

States across the country have been beefing up their response to the opioid crisis by investing in treatment infrastructure, building databases, offering clean syringes and more. News on the crisis comes out of Maryland and Florida, as well.

CQ: State Issues: Opioids

States are seeking innovative approaches to tackle rising opioid problems, and many will do that with new leaders who may be unfamiliar with the issue. This year, 20 states have new governors, and informing the officials on best practices and new policies related to the epidemic will be a priority for the bipartisan National Governors Association. Expanding data-sharing and analysis continues to be a goal for many states. New Jersey has implemented a model to share data between health care professionals and law enforcement. This could help aid in developing better strategies and access to medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, which eases withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings. (Raman, 2/19)

The Washington Post: Medical Marijuana And Opioids: Maryland Weighs Whether Cannabis Can Help Treat Addiction

Using medical marijuana to help cure opioid addiction may seem counterintuitive. But a growing number of physicians and patient advocates say marijuana should be added to the list of traditional treatment options, pointing to studies that show it helps reduce opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms. A bill being considered by lawmakers in Maryland would make it the fourth state to explicitly legalize the use of marijuana to treat opioid-abuse disorder, following Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. (Chason, 2/15)

Health News Florida: Sen. Rouson Wants $25 Million For Drug Treatment Programs

Members of the Pinellas County Legislative Delegation met Friday in St. Petersburg to give a heads-up on what their priorities will be during the upcoming session. Mental health counseling, criminal justice reform and substance abuse should be on the agenda. State Sen. Darryl Rouson of St. Petersburg said as a recovering addict, he understands the destruction an addiction can leave in its wake. (2/18)

