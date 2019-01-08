In Montana, Neither Republicans Nor Democrats Want To End Medicaid Expansion But They Differ On Path Forward

Republicans are arguing for new restrictions, such as work requirements, as lawmakers begin to work toward a compromise to keep Medicaid expansion alive in the state. "If I was a betting man, I'd think Medicaid will pass in some form," said state Senate President Scott Sales (R-Bozeman). Medicaid news comes out of Louisiana, Idaho and Virginia, as well.

The Associated Press: Montana Legislature To Tackle Medicaid Expansion Renewal

Neither Republicans nor Democrats want Montana to be the first state to end its Medicaid expansion program, but the parties have different opinions about how it should continue as the 2019 Legislature begins its session Monday. Democrats are calling the state’s first three years under Medicaid expansion a success that has benefited the state’s economy and its health care system, while the Republicans who hold majorities in both the House and Senate say they have concerns the program is being misused and want to close some perceived loopholes. (Hanson, 1/7)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: John Bel Edwards Still Backs Medicaid Work Requirements

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday (Jan. 7) that he still supports work requirements for some Medicaid recipients, though his administration doesn’t appear to be actively pushing to implement them. “It’s still an approach that I support, but it wasn’t something that we were able to get through the Legislature last year,” said Edwards while speaking to the Baton Rouge Press Club. Shortly after President Donald Trump’s administration announced last year it would allow states to enact Medicaid work requirements, Edwards told reporters his administration was “actively working” on setting “reasonable” work requirements for Medicaid recipients in Louisiana. (O'Donoghue, 1/7)

The Idaho Press: Idaho Legislators Called On To Implement Medicaid Expansion As Written

Members of Close the Gap Idaho, a network of individuals and organizations that support Medicaid expansion, called on legislators to follow the lead of Gov. Brad Little, who emphasized during his State of the State Address Medicaid expansion as one of his top priorities for 2019. “We applaud the governor for his commitment to implementing the will of the voters and encourage the Legislature to do it the Idaho way, with the lightest possible touch and minimal bureaucracy,” said Lauren Necochea, director of Idaho Voices for Children, in a Close the Gap press conference at the state Capitol on Monday afternoon. (Bamer and Russell, 1/7)

Richmond Times Dispatch: 'We Need To Have More Time,' Medicaid Director Says In Defense Of Forecast

Virginia Medicaid officials don’t want another November surprise in the state’s Medicaid budget to spoil Thanksgiving for state policymakers, who choked on a $462.5 million gap between revenue and reality in the two-year budget they now must balance. The cost overrun emerged in early November from an annual forecasting process that state officials now want to overhaul. They want to ensure Virginia is getting its money’s worth from a program that delivers critical health care services to more than 1.2 million Virginians, including the elderly and severely disabled. (Martz, 1/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription