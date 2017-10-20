In Mostly Symbolic Gesture, Democrats Introduce Bill To Stop Rollback Of Contraception Mandate

“President Trump wants to make birth control about ideology, but let’s be clear: for women and their families in the 21st century, birth control is about being healthy and financially secure,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

The Hill: Dems Introduce Bill To Overrule Trump On Birth Control Mandate

Nineteen Senate Democrats have signed on to a bill that would reverse the Trump administration's new exemption for ObamaCare's birth control mandate. The administration recently announced it will allow most employers to stop providing birth control coverage in their insurance plans if they have moral or religious objections. (Hellmann, 10/19)

Seattle Times: Sen. Patty Murray Legislation Targets Trump’s Rollback Of Birth-Control Coverage

Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania introduced a bill Thursday to overturn the rule issued by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department last week allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost contraceptives by claiming religious or moral objections. The bill, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and others, says the rule would not take effect and would be treated as if it never happened. (Blethen, 10/19)

CQ: Arguments Over Impact Of Contraceptive Rules Continue

Lawmakers and advocates continue to argue about the scope of two rules creating moral and religious exemptions for employers who do not want to cover birth control, two weeks after the Trump administration revealed the policies. The rules significantly expanded the types of organizations that can apply for exemptions to a mandate established under the 2010 health care law (PL 111-148, PL 111-152), which requires most private plans to cover birth control without a copay. Under the rules, any employer is able to qualify for an exemption, provided they have a religious or moral objection to contraception. (Raman, 10/19)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

Stat: These Health Programs Work. But Congress Has Left Their Future Uncertain

Another program that lost funding helps seniors navigate the complexities of Medicare, still another gives payments aimed at keeping smaller, often rural hospitals financially afloat. Others offer grants to providers and other businesses working to address childhood obesity or improving abstinence education efforts. In the past, Congress has reauthorized this slate of extenders with bipartisan support. Already this year, two House committees have approved tweaks or reauthorizations of many of the programs, teeing them up for further consideration from the full legislative body. The Senate also approved several of the programs, including a broad expansion of the Independence at Home program, as part of a bill aimed at improving care for individuals with chronic conditions. (Mershon, 10/19)

