In ‘Promising’ Study Apple Watch Did Detect Heart-Rhythm Disorder In Some, But False Alarms Show ‘We Have A Ways To Go’

A massive study on the effectiveness of Apple's product had mixed results, but many experts find them promising. Still others see a long road ahead for wearable health technology.

The Wall Street Journal: Apple Watch Has Mixed Results In Big Heart Study

A massive new study found that the pulse sensor in Apple Inc.’s watch helped detect a heart-rhythm disorder in a small number of users but may have caused false alarms for others. The study’s mixed findings hinted at the potential of “wearable” gadgets to detect asymptomatic health conditions in people that might otherwise go unnoticed. But doctors said the potential false positives and other aspects of the study show that people should be cautious about relying on the technology as diagnostic tools. (Loftus, 3/16)

CNN: Apple Watch App Could Save Your Life By Detecting Irregular Heartbeat, Study Says

Has a new bar been set for wearable technologies? An Apple Watch may detect heart rate irregularities that subsequent medical tests confirm to be atrial fibrillation, according to preliminary findings from a new study. AFib is often undiagnosed since it might not cause noticeable symptoms, but it contributes to 130,000 deaths and 750,000 hospitalizations in the United States each year. (Scutti, 3/16)

The Hill: Major US Study Finds Apple Watch Can Detect Heart Issues

“The results of the Apple Heart Study highlight the potential role that innovative digital technology can play in creating more predictive and preventive health care,” Lloyd Minor, dean of the Stanford School of Medicine, said in a statement. (Frazin, 3/16)

Bloomberg: Apple Watch: Massive Study Spots Heart Issues, With Limits

“The findings are exciting and encouraging, but clearly there is a lot more to be done,” said Lloyd Minor, dean of Stanford’s medical school. The study could help pave the way for more research into how modern digital tools can help improve health. (Langreth, 3/16)

Stat: Giant Study Shows Apple Watch Can Spot Important Heart Rhythm Changes

“The important thing here is that only 0.5 percent of people were getting notified,” said Dr. Marco Perez, an associate professor at Stanford University and one of the lead investigators of the study. “If you look at the young people, it was 0.16 percent. The notification rates are really low. These are needles in a haystack.” (Herper, 3/16)

Stat: Next For Apple Watch: A Clinical Trial With J&J To Track Heart Health

Results from a study conducted by Stanford researchers working with Apple showed that using the Apple Watch to detect atrial fibrillation probably won’t cause an epidemic of worrisome diagnoses. But it didn’t really answer most of the questions doctors or consumers have about using the watch in this way. But Apple is taking the next step, teaming with Johnson & Johnson to a conduct a study of 180,000 people over the age of 65 to get a better understanding of the Apple Watch’s impact on health. (Herper, 3/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription