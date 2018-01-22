In Rapidly Evolving Health Care Landscape, Traditional Borders Are Blurring

Hospitals' recent decisions to start making their own drugs is just one in a long string of actions taken within the industry to break down conventional roles.

The Wall Street Journal: How Hospitals’ Woes Are Making Health Lines Blur

Hospital chains are responding to continued health-care consolidation with some vertical integration of their own. It is the latest sign that traditional industry borders are starting to break down. Four large systems, comprising about 300 hospitals in total, said this week that they are banding together to create a nonprofit generic-drug company. The goal is to curb shortages of commonly used medicines in hospitals as well as to pre-empt financial damage from sudden price increases on them. (Grant, 1/19)

The Star Tribune: UnitedHealth And Walgreens Are Mixing Urgent Care With Pharmacy

The tiny suburb of Hilltop, located just north of Minneapolis, is hosting an experimental mash-up of health care services that’s helping to generate buzz on Wall Street. Hilltop is one of more than a dozen locations across the country where pharmacy giant Walgreens has carved out space in its stores for urgent care clinics from MedExpress, a company that Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group acquired in 2015. (Snowbeck, 1/20)

