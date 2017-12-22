In Response To Criticism, CMS Revises Methodology For Hospital Star Ratings

The retooled formula slightly flattens the usual bell-curve of hospitals that receive stars so that more facilities will receive 1 and 5 stars.

Modern Healthcare: CMS Unveils Updated Hospital Star Ratings Formula

The CMS announced Thursday it has added updated star ratings to its Hospital Compare site using a new methodology after a five-month delay. The agency had postponed the release of the star ratings since July as it worked to change the methodology and gather stakeholder feedback. The new methodology was designed in response to criticism—particularly from hospitals—that the previous formula was flawed and provided inaccurate information about providers. (Castellucci, 12/21)

In other quality news —

Kaiser Health News: Medicare Penalizes Group Of 751 Hospitals For Patient Injuries

The federal government Thursday lowered a year’s worth of Medicare payments to 751 hospitals to penalize them for having the highest rates of patient injuries. More than half also were punished last year through the penalty, which was created by the Affordable Care Act and began four years ago. The program is designed as a financial incentive for hospitals to avoid infections and other mishaps, such as blood clots and bed sores. (Rau, 12/21)

Kaiser Health News: Infection Lapses Rampant In Nursing Homes But Punishment Is Rare

Basic steps to prevent infections — such as washing hands, isolating contagious patients and keeping ill nurses and aides from coming to work — are routinely ignored in the nation’s nursing homes, endangering residents and spreading hazardous germs. A Kaiser Health News analysis of four years of federal inspection records shows 74 percent of nursing homes have been cited for lapses in infection control — more than for any other type of health violation. In California, health inspectors have cited all but 133 of the state’s 1,251 homes. (Rau, 12/22)

