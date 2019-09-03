In Role Reversal, Biden Shuns Bipartisan Gun Compromises While Warren Says She’s Open To Working With GOP

"I think this is no compromise. This is one we have to just push and push and push and push and push,” former Vice President and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden said about background checks and gun regulations. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sees a slightly different path ahead when working with Republicans. “Could they agree to do some things and not that one? Look, that’s part of what making legislation is all about." With the recent spate of mass shootings, the issue is likely to be a focus in the upcoming elections.

The New York Times: 2020 Democrats Demand Gun Control, But Differ On Tactics

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, two of the leading candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination, made the case on Monday for muscular new gun control proposals, but differed on whether it was possible to reach compromise with congressional Republicans. Mr. Biden said it was not. Ms. Warren seemed more open to the idea. As much of the Democratic field fanned out across Iowa and New Hampshire to campaign this holiday weekend, Mr. Biden told reporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that the only solution for major new gun control legislation was to defeat Republicans in the elections 14 months away — “flat-out beat them,” as he put it. (Epstein and Astor, 9/2)

The Hill: Gun Debate To Shape 2020 Races

Lawmakers return to Washington next week with both sides vowing a robust debate on gun reform following a pair of deadly mass shootings in Texas and another in Ohio. But the discussion promised by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is a far cry from assured action, and the GOP leader’s long history opposing tougher firearm laws has left many Democrats skeptical that any meaningful reforms will move through the Republican-controlled Senate. (Lillis and Wong, 9/2)

