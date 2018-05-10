In Romaine Lettuce E-Coli Outbreak, Four More States Report Ilnesses

Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas are among the 29 states reporting at least one case, but it's unclear if new illnesses are still occurring because there's a lag time in the reporting.

The Associated Press: Romaine Lettuce Outbreak Update: 149 Sick In 29 States

Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people in 29 states had gotten sick. It's unclear if new illness are still occurring. There's a lag in reporting, and the most recent illness began two weeks ago. (Stobbe, 5/9)

The Washington Post: E. Coli-Tainted Romaine Outbreak Spreads To 29 States, Sickens 149 People

This strain of E. coli produces a toxin that causes vomiting and diarrhea and potentially other severe symptoms, including kidney failure. Information was available on 129 of the people who were sickened. Of those — ranging in age from 1 to 88 — half have been hospitalized. Seventeen have developed severe kidney failure, and one person in California has died. About 65 percent of those sickened are women. There is a time lag in reporting and confirming these cases, however. Officials may not yet be aware of people who have gotten sick in the last two or three weeks. The most recent illness reported started April 25. (Sun, 5/9)

Georgia Health News: 5 Georgians Among 149 Hit By E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC reported Wednesday that the multistate E. coli outbreak has now sickened 149 people, including five in Georgia. The infections have been linked to romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Ariz., area. (Miller, 5/10)

