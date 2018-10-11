In Sign Of Health Law’s Increasing Stability, Centene To Offer Plans In Four New States Next Year

Centene will sell the health law plans in 20 states next year, adding Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It will also expand its markets in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

The Wall Street Journal: Centene Expands Offerings In Health Insurance Marketplaces

In the latest sign of insurers’ improved fortunes in the Affordable Care Act business, Centene Corp. will start selling ACA plans in four new states next year and add new counties in six others. The announcement by Centene, which said it is already the largest enroller of ACA-plan customers, comes amid growing evidence that the health-law markets are steadying after years of turmoil, despite continued regulatory changes and a major legal challenge. (Wilde Mathews, 10/10)

In other health law news —

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Obamacare Exchange Rates To Decrease Next Year For Many Popular Plans

Consumers who buy health insurance on Illinois’ Obamacare exchange for next year will see slightly lower prices, on average, for the most popular plans — but it’s unclear whether the decline in premiums will be enough to keep people buying them. Starting next year, consumers no longer will face penalties for not buying insurance. They also will have new options, including the ability to use short-term plans, purchased outside the exchange, for a longer period of time. Short-term plans are often cheaper than exchange plans though they may not offer as much coverage. (Schencker, 10/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription