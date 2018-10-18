In Sign Of The Times, One Of Health Law’s Most Vocal Opponents Vows To Protect Preexisting Conditions Coverage

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is in a high-profile race with Democrat Beto O'Rourke. For years he has called for a repeal of "every word" of the health law but now his tone has shifted, but in a reflection of the current political landscape and of many races across the country. Meanwhile, in a recent poll, health care comes in as the top issue for voters this year.

The Hill: Cruz Softens ObamaCare Attacks, Underscoring GOP Shift

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) pledged to protect people with pre-existing conditions at a debate Tuesday night, illustrating just how dramatically Republicans have changed their stance on the issue. Cruz is perhaps most well known for tenaciously opposing ObamaCare at every turn. But now, facing a surprisingly tough reelection race against Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D), he is speaking up in favor of one of ObamaCare’s core provisions: protections for those with pre-existing conditions. (Sullivan, 10/18)

The Associated Press: GOP On Defense To Explain Pre-Existing Condition Protections

In ads and speeches, Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is pounding Missouri voters with a single message: Her Republican challenger wants to end health insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions. The Republican, Attorney General Josh Hawley, says it's not true and has been forced to defend himself. (Ballentine, 10/17)

The Washington Post: Growing Number Of Republicans Sounding A Lot Like Democrats Ahead Of Elections

A growing number of Republican candidates are sounding a lot like Democrats as they face midterm elections, co-opting Democratic talking points on issues such as health care, education funding and the #MeToo movement. Republicans around the country have begun campaigning on safeguarding insurance protections for people with preexisting medical conditions, a pillar of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act — even though the GOP spent years trying to repeal the law. (Werner and Weigel, 10/17)

Kaiser Health News: Health Care Tops Guns, Economy As Voters’ Top Issue

Health care has emerged as the top issue for voters headed into the midterm elections, but fewer than half of them say they are hearing a lot from candidates on the issue, according to a new poll released Thursday. Seven in 10 people list health care as “very important” as they make their voting choices, eclipsing the economy and jobs (64 percent), gun policy (60 percent), immigration (55 percent), tax cuts (53 percent) and foreign policy (51 percent). (Galewitz, 10/18)

