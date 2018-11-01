In Some States, Tough Insurance Rules May Thwart Concerns About Cheaper, Skimpier Plans

The Kansas City Star looks at how Kansas and Missouri's laws can help protect consumers considering the less expensive short-term plans that federal officials have been promoting as an alternative to the health law's more comprehensive policies.

Kansas City Star: Trump Rolled Back Regs On Obamacare Alternatives. Kansas And Missouri Are Stricter

Cheaper alternatives to the health insurance plans offered under the Affordable Care Act may be available to some individuals this year after the Trump administration rolled back some Obamacare regulations. The changes mean that it is up to each state to mandate what those plans cover. Kansas health insurance laws — and to a lesser extent Missouri laws — are now more strict than the new federal rules, requiring insurers to cover more conditions and pay more benefits. (Marso, 11/1)

Even plans on the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces can bring surprise costs for consumers -

Kaiser Health News: In Search Of Insurance Savings, Consumers Can Get Unwittingly Wedged Into Narrow-Network Plans

[Donna] Catanuchi’s switch to a more affordable but restrictive plan reflects a broad trend in insurance plan design over the past few years. The cheaper plans offer far narrower networks of doctors and hospitals and less coverage of out-of-network care. But many consumers are overwhelmed or unaware of the trade-offs they entail, insurance commissioners and policy experts say. With enrollment for ACA health plans beginning Nov. 1, they worry that consumers too often lack access to clear information about which health plans have “narrow networks” of medical providers or which hospitals and doctors are in or out of an insurer’s network, despite federal rules requiring plans to keep up-to-date directories. (Findlay, 11/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription