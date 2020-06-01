In Strange Twist, Getting Outbreak Under Control Actually Hamstrings Vaccine Research

Scientists say that there might not be enough of the virus circulating within some populations to get a sense of a vaccine's efficacy. They might have to search out hot spots to get convincing results. In other vaccine news: some worry "Operation Warp Speed" sends the wrong message to those who already doubt the safety of vaccines; Moderna moves ahead with its trials; China suggests it may have a vaccine by the end of the year; and more.

Reuters: Scientists Hunt Pandemic Hotspots In Race To Test Vaccines

The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may be waning. For vaccine developers, that could be a problem. Scientists in Europe and the United States say the relative success of draconian lockdown and social distancing policies in some areas and countries means virus transmission rates may be at such low levels that there is not enough disease circulating to truly test potential vaccines. They may need to look further afield, to pandemic hotspots in Africa and Latin America, to get convincing results. (Kelland and Steenhuysen, 6/1)

The Hill: Some Worry 'Operation Warp Speed' Plays Into Anti-Vaccination Movement's Hands

President Trump’s rapid push for a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year may be playing into the hands of the anti-vaccine community, which has already used the coronavirus crisis to further its conspiracy claims about the safety of vaccines. The Trump administration is racing to get a vaccine to the market quickly with “Operation Warp Speed.” The project’s goal is to have 300 million vaccine doses available by January, an accelerated version of the administration’s previous projections of needing 12 to 18 months to get a vaccine ready for the public. (Weixel, 5/31)

Reuters: Moderna Starts Dosing Patients In Mid-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Study

Moderna Inc said on Friday it had started dosing patients in a mid-stage study with its experimental coronavirus vaccine and eventually plans to enroll 600 patients for the trial. There are currently about 10 coronavirus vaccines being tested in humans and experts have predicted that a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months from the start of development. Earlier this month, Moderna had released here early-stage data that showed the vaccine, mRNA-1273, was safe and produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers. (5/29)

Reuters: Chinese Vaccine Could Be Ready By Year-End, Government Body Says

A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine could be ready for market as early as the end of this year, China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a social media post. In trials, more than 2,000 people have received vaccines developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products. (Harney and Liu, 5/30)

CIDRAP: Pharma Execs Say Several COVID Vaccine Options Needed

Claiming not to be in competition with each other but rather with time and the coronavirus, top executives from the world's leading pharmaceutical companies said yesterday they're working as fast as they can to develop, scale up, and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. At a media briefing organized by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), executives from AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer also said they were committed to making coronavirus vaccines safe and ensuring equitable access. (Dall, 5/29)

Stat: Anthony Fauci On Covid-19 Reopenings, Vaccines, And Moving At ‘Warp Speed’

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has seen the photos of bars packed with mask-less patrons. He was not impressed. He was similarly unenthused about a decision by the biotech company Moderna to issue snippets of early data from the vaccine trial his agency has been conducting — without waiting for fuller results. That said, these days, Fauci sees reason for cautious optimism about Moderna’s vaccine, and others. The idea of having a vaccine by the end of the year is “aspirational, but it’s certainly doable,” he told STAT in a wide-ranging interview. (Branswell, 6/1)

