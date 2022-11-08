In Texas, Medicaid Expansion Is Still A Republican Taboo
Public Health Watch explains why Republican politicians in Texas oppose expanding the medical support net. Meanwhile News Service of Florida examines challenges to the minimums wage for Medicaid providers. Among other news, pharmacy closures hit parts of Boston.
Public Health Watch:
Why Texas Republicans Still Oppose Medicaid Expansion
One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For one of the few times since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America’s poorest. (Krisberg and Leffler, 11/7)
News Service of Florida:
Groups Challenge The State Over Minimum Wage For Medicaid Providers
Three health care groups are challenging how the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is carrying out a requirement that “direct care” workers get paid a minimum of $15 an hour. (Saunders, 11/7)
The Boston Globe:
‘We’re Getting Cheated Out Of Something’: Three Boston Neighborhoods Are About To Lose A Pharmacy
The three stores will shutter in quick succession: 2275 Washington Street near Roxbury’s Nubian Square is set to close Tuesday, 1329 Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park on Wednesday, and 90 River St. in Mattapan on Thursday. The pharmacies — all located in overwhelmingly Black and Hispanic communities — are transferring patient files to other Walgreens locations, but each are at least a mile’s walk away. (Gerber, 11/7)
Bangor Daily News:
Augusta Hospital Proposes $36M Cancer Center Expansion In Anticipation Of More Cases
An Augusta hospital is planning a $36 million expansion of its cancer treatment center, anticipating that the region it serves will see more cancer cases in the coming years. (O'Brien, 11/7)
Bay Area News Group:
Fentanyl Bill Announced After Two Students Nearly Overdose In San Jose
State Sen. Dave Cortese said he was inspired to draft the bill in part by a Bay Area News Group report last month, which found that fentanyl deaths have spiked sixfold among California youths aged 15-to-24 in the last three years. “Fentanyl now causes one fifth of youth deaths in California,” Cortese said, citing the report. “It can’t wait any longer.” (Nickerson, 11/7)