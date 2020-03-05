In Wake Of Nightmarish Outbreak At Wash. Nursing Facility, CMS Ramps Up Infection-Control Inspection Efforts

“To make sure that we're doing everything we can as a health care system to contain the spread of the coronavirus, that our focus should be on infection control,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said of the agency's directions to state agencies that survey nursing homes and hospital accrediting organizations. Nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, as the mortality rate climbs sharply in elderly patients.

The New York Times: Nursing Homes Are Starkly Vulnerable To Coronavirus

Over the weekend, a nightmarish scenario unfolded in a Seattle suburb, with the announcement that the coronavirus had struck a nursing home. The outbreak, leaving seven dead and eight others ill through Wednesday morning, exposed the great vulnerability of the nation’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and the 2.5 million Americans who live in them. These institutions have been under increasing scrutiny in recent years for a unique role they play in inflaming epidemics. Research shows these homes can be poorly staffed and plagued by lax infection-control practices, and that residents frequently cycle to and from hospitals, bringing germs back and forth. (Richtel, 3/4)

Politico: Nursing Homes Inspectors To Focus On Preventing Infections, CMS Says

The Trump administration is ramping up infection control in nursing homes, amid a coronavirus outbreak in a Washington state nursing facility that’s contributed to at least seven deaths — and renewed criticism of a proposal to loosen regulations designed to prevent infections at nursing homes. CMS is directing state agencies surveying nursing homes and hospital accrediting organizations to focus their facility inspections exclusively on infection control, as well as serious threats like abuse allegations. Infection control policies include ensuring employees are washing their hands and using personal protective equipment. (Roubein, 3/4)

Kaiser Health News: As Coronavirus Cases Grow, So Does Scrutiny Of Nursing Home Infection Plans

In a call with reporters, nursing home industry leaders said they supported the inspection directive, but they asked White House officials in a Wednesday meeting to address other problems, including potential shortages of supplies, such as masks and gowns, if the contagion continues to spread. “The links in that [supply] chain are getting a little weaker,” said Randy Bury, president of the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, which runs skilled rehabilitation facilities and other elderly care centers in 24 states. (Rau, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Poor Care At Nursing Homes Targeted By Justice Department Task Force

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday unveiled a new task force that aims to rein in "grossly substandard" nursing home care.The national nursing home initiative will focus its efforts on understaffing, inadequate infection control procedures and patient neglect and abuse. It will also develop training materials and other information to help state and local prosecutors and law enforcement fight the abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of seniors in long-term care. The initiative expands DOJ's role in combating nursing home abuse beyond the enforcement of anti-fraud laws. (Brady, 3/4)

