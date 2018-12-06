In Wake Of Opioid Epidemic, Missouri Governor Urges Passage Of Database Monitoring Bill To Identify People At Risk

Gov. Mike Parson is hopeful his proposal to allow doctors to see patients' records will move ahead next year. Every other state has a state-wide drug monitoring database. Other opioid news focuses on illegal sales of fentanyl, disclosing lobbying efforts and a push for prescription heroin.

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Governor Calls For 'Long-Overdue' Drug-Monitoring Database To Curb Opioid Abuse

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson thinks the state is “long overdue” for a statewide prescription-monitoring database for doctors. Parson, a Republican, said Wednesday he hopes state legislators will pass a bill legalizing such a program next year. Missouri remains the only state without such a database, which proponents say helps cut down on opioids being sold on the street. (Fentem, 12/5)

WMFE: China's Agreement On Fentanyl Could Curb Opioid Flow In Florida

Local experts are hoping for a break in Florida’s opioid epidemic after China’s decision to criminalize fentanyl sales to U.S. customers. Orange County emergency room doctor Christian Zuver says it’s likely the new policy will make it harder for dealers to get fentanyl in Florida. (Prieur, 12/5)

Stat: Investor Activists Win Again And Persuade Endo To Catalog Opioid Risks

Amid complaints from shareholder activists, Endo International (ENDP) has issued a report about the risks of selling opioid painkillers and agreed to expand a so-called clawback policy for executive compensation when negligence occurs. The company will also beef up disclosure of its lobbying efforts. The move is the latest victory for Investors for Opioid Accountability, a coalition of institutional investors that has been pushing drug makers, wholesalers, and pharmacies to take steps to rein in the opioid crisis by changing business practices. Previously, Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) agreed to monitor opioid risks, but Endo is the first large drug maker to take a more comprehensive step. (Silverman, 12/5)

NPR: Is America Ready For Prescription Heroin?

The U.S. drug crisis does not appear to be letting up. The nation experienced a shattering 47,000 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2017. Driving the surge are potent, cheap synthetics like fentanyl. They've spread into the illicit drug supply, and in response communities have been trying a range of interventions, from increasing naloxone trainings to upping treatment resources. (Gordon, 12/6)

