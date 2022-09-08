In West Virginia, Drug Overdose Deaths Fell. Elsewhere, The Crisis Continues.
From March 2021 to March 2022 deaths from drug overdoses fell nearly 4% from the previous year, the CDC says. And Rolling Stone covers a "staggering" number of soldier overdose deaths in Fort Bragg. Separately, the DEA warns of rainbow candy-like fentanyl and the risk to kids.
AP:
CDC: West Virginia Sees Decline In Drug Overdose Deaths
Overdose deaths in West Virginia declined during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said. From March 2021 to March 2022, West Virginia saw 1,485 overdose deaths, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a decrease of 3.6% from the 1,541 deaths for the year ending in March 2021. (9/8)
Rolling Stone:
‘These Kids Are Dying’ — Inside The Overdose Crisis Sweeping Fort Bragg
A staggering total of 109 soldiers assigned to Fort Bragg died in 2020 and 2021. Dozens have lost their lives there to drug overdoses. Now, their families are demanding answers — and accountability. (Harp, 9/4)
AP:
Jury Awards $77M In Suit Against Addiction Treatment Center
Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental illness and substance abuse. (Brumback, 9/7)
On fentanyl use —
Detroit Free Press:
Rainbow Fentanyl May Lure Young People, DEA Warns
In Michigan and across the country, drug dealers are selling fentanyl that looks like candy in an attempt to lure young people and get them hooked on the powerful synthetic opioid, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram warned in a prepared statement. (Kovanis, 9/7)
Stat:
Fentanyl Test Strips Could Help Save Lives. In Many States, They’re Still Illegal
Nothing has made the nation’s addiction epidemic more deadly than fentanyl’s infiltration of the drug supply. Yet in more than a dozen states, tools used to detect the ultra-potent synthetic opioid are still classified as drug paraphernalia — making it a crime to possess or distribute them. (Facher, 9/8)